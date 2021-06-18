Just to the east of the Las Colonias boat ramp, a section of the Colorado River crowded with invasive tamarisk and Russian olive trees growing through concrete rubble may be getting a facelift.
The Grand Junction City Council at its Wednesday meeting voted to move forward with holding a public hearing on a nearly $900,000 project to clean up about 1,150 feet of the riverfront.
The city, if the council votes to appropriate funds, will contribute $710,000 and Mesa County had committed $186,000, said Public Works Director Trent Prall.
Prall described the condition of the area, which will eventually have a portion of the Riverfront Trail running through it, to the council.
The concrete, much of which has rebar in it, was dumped along the steep embankment to stabilize it.
“I sometimes refer to it as there were many sins committed down there and some utilization of some concrete ... that was kind of thrown in place to help prevent erosion along that bank in the past,” Prall said.
The city would bring in crews to break up the material and remove it, as well as the invasive species, from the area.
Some of the material could be reused, but some will end up in the landfill.
Mesa County agreed to waive the tipping fee for the project, City Manager Greg Caton said. The work would have to be done now, as it would be cost prohibitive to remove it once the development is completed and the trail section installed.
The area that the city is considering cleaning up is in a new development, called The Eddy, that is planning to add housing units and a high end “glamping” area adjacent to Las Colonias Park.
Council Member Anna Stout said she was not in favor of the city doing the work unless the developer contributed significant funds, as it would directly improve that property.
“Absent the developers participation in this I am not in favor of this,” Stout said. “I appreciate that Mesa County has stepped forward and that was one of the things that I wanted to see to consider this, but there is going to be significant benefit to the developer’s project and I do think that their participation is appropriate.”
Prall said the developer had declined to participate, citing the recent unexpected rise in construction costs.
The Downtown Development Authority is currently considering making funds available to help with the development.
Other council members said they saw Stout’s point, but that there were other factors that needed to be considered, including the safety of people on the Riverfront Trail or floating the river in that area.
Council Member Abe Herman said there was also the health of the river habitat to consider, and the overall aesthetics of the riverfront.
“When I’m looking 40, 50 years down the road and the Riverfront Trail is someday completed and it’s a bustling corridor of recreation and activity I would hate for somebody who is two years old now to say, ‘Why didn’t anybody ever do anything about this portion of our beautiful river?’ ” Herman said.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of moving to a public hearing on the project, which will take place in July.
Stout voted against moving the project forward.