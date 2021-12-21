For Nic Korte, the Christmas Bird Count is an annual ritual.
Every year around the Grand Valley during the Christmas season, it’s time to count the number of western screeching owls.
Korte, who works in the owl monitoring project for the Grand Valley Audubon Society, says the Christmas Bird Count has been ongoing in Mesa County since the 1950s, but originally started 126 years ago.
“Back in the old days, everyone would go out in Europe after Christmas and would shoot everything,” Korte said. “The Christmas Count became an antidote at that time.”
On Sunday, Korte and a number of volunteers roamed the area counting western screeching owls. They concentrated on a 15-mile area from H to 24 roads.
This assessment can provide data on bird population trends. Korte said the organization wants to keep these rare birds living in the Grand Valley.
The Grand Valley Audubon Society uses western screech owl nest boxes, similar to the natural cavity habitats owls live in, to provide the species a home.
Korte said the western screech owl nest boxes are made by volunteers to keep a high population of owls living in Mesa County and to give them new places to live, especially as natural habitats are lost.
“Even with that (owl boxes), the numbers have dropped probably,” Korte said.
Because they are nocturnal, you will rarely hear an owl sing or communicate during the daytime.
Korte said about 200 owl boxes are spread around the Grand Valley. Using a makeshift adjustable camera pole, he peeks inside the boxes to confirm if an owl is insde.
The owl box was necessary to maintain a healthy habitat because so many large old cottonwood trees were eliminated over the years, Korte said.
In past years, the dedication of volunteers counting western screeching owls, along with the installation of owl boxes, have led to Mesa County leading the nation in the number of owls counted during the Christmas Bird Count.
This year’s owl count revealed approximately 70 owls in the area.
Korte visited many places, including the home of Redlands resident Margaret Schultz, during his search for western screech owls.
Schultz immediately responded to Korte that “It (owl) was in the box the other day.”
Schultz has lived in her Redlands home for 33 years and said having the owls “makes life interesting.”
She said at one time, this area offered habitat to the most owls in the valley. She sees them frequently.
“I bring neighborhood children to watch. It’s just a gift. I don’t have to go far away to see wildlife,” Schultz said.
Korte said the organization started this owl monitoring project to study screeching owl patterns, but he also has enjoyed getting to know the area residents who provide a safe habitat for the rarer species of birds.