Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw will headline Country Jam 2022, the festival announced Monday.

Tickets are now on sale for the three-day festival, scheduled from June 23-25, 2022. General admission tickets are $145 and a three-day campground pass costs $220.

Other acts scheduled to appear at the festival include Chris Janson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Jo Dee Messina, Runaway June and Lainey Wilson.