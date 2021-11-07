featured Country Jam headliners announced; tickets on sale SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw will headline Country Jam 2022, the festival announced Monday.Tickets are now on sale for the three-day festival, scheduled from June 23-25, 2022. General admission tickets are $145 and a three-day campground pass costs $220.Other acts scheduled to appear at the festival include Chris Janson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Jo Dee Messina, Runaway June and Lainey Wilson. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Festival Headliner Show Ticket Admission Ticket Miranda Lambert Tim Mcgraw Jam Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView