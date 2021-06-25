Six weeks after Duke Rumely got sober, he went to see the Grateful Dead. Having seen them 15 times before while using drugs and alcohol, this time Rumely felt like he didn’t fit in.
Luckily, Rumely ran into a sober support group at Grateful Dead shows called The Wharf Rats, who held check-in meetings at intermission and made him feel better about being sober at shows.
Now Rumely wants to do for others what The Wharf Rats did for him. He founded Sober A.F. Entertainment (SAFE), which organizes sober spaces at events that tend to involve use of drugs or alcohol.
“It was enough to know I was not the only one at the show who was choosing not to drink or get high,” Rumely wrote on SAFE’s website.
Rumely said Wednesday he wants to create a new culture at music festivals, concerts and sporting events that doesn’t focus on drug and alcohol use, and helps sober people feel more comfortable in those situations.
“We want to create an environment for people to not feel like the only ones not drunk or high,” Rumely said.
This year, Rumely’s SAFE has a sober support tent at Country Jam, to Rumely’s knowledge the first sober partying space in the event’s history.
“It’s nice that Country Jam is making this a recovery-friendly event,” Rumely said.
In addition to running the sober partying space, Rumely said SAFE will be distributing the narcotic overdose treatment drug NARCAN, as well as yellow hats to signify sobriety and give sober people a sense of community at the event.
“Much like a no-smoking section, it’s going to be a no-whiskey drunk section,” Rumely said.
Although Country Jam is primarily an alcohol-fueled event, SAFE is not just focused on sobriety from alcohol.
Rumely said he is extremely worried about the opioid situation in the U.S., as well as dangerous drugs like Fentanyl that get cut in with drugs people are already using.
“There’s never been a deadlier time to be doing drugs,” Rumely said.
SAFE has already appeared at sporting events in Colorado, and Rumely said he has plans to expand to more events in the future.
“Our movement is for people who want to take a night off,” he said.