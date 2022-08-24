The Mesa County Board of Commissioners officially accepted two Federal Aviation Administration grants Tuesday to help complete earth work for the new runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The first of the two grants, for about $8.3 million, is for the fourth stage of dirt work in building the new runway, Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said.
“This first grant, it will fund one additional schedule worth of work for moving dirt to build that runway base,” Padalecki said. “If you’ve been at the airport lately, there’s a lot of work going on. Last September, we were awarded a late FAA grant for over $15 million. That was for schedule one through three. This is for schedule four, which will finish the dirt work for the runway base itself.”
Padalecki said there is other related work on the $150 million project, but the FAA isn’t likely to approve another grant for that before next year.
Still, the second grant — for $2.4 million — is almost just as important until that final earth work can be done. That’s to move navigational aid equipment for the new runway, temporarily.
“In order to relocate that runway, we have to relocate all the navigational aids, and many of them get relocated twice because you go to a temporary position and then a final position,” she said.
Those aids are high-tech equipment used to help pilots guide their planes and land as they are supposed to, she said.
The second grant is also a bit unique in that while it comes from the FAA, it ends up going right back to that agency, at least to its technological operations team, the only people authorized to work on that equipment, she said.
“This grant basically funds up hiring that other arm of the FAA because no one else is allowed to touch it,” Padalecki said. “That’s a really important part of the project when it comes to the schedule, and obviously it’s a very serious part of the project. We’re grateful we’re able to keep things on track.”