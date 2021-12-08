Mesa County has purchased the remaining parcels it had planned along First Street north of the Central Services Building this week, clearing the way for possible development in the years to come.
While nothing it yet set in stone, the county hopes to use the land near the intersections of First Street from White to Main avenues for a possible Justice Center/Central Services campus.
The idea, at least for now, is to build a new structure there to create new space for the District Attorney’s Office and probation services, creating new office space in the Justice Center for a hoped addition of more judges and staff.
But until that happens, if it happens, the land will be used to augment needed parking space for those who already work there.
The $985,000 purchase of six lots that total 0.74 acres this week comes on top of the $1.15 million purchase in September of the lot where the now-closed Burger King restaurant was located, and a 1.06-acre lot near First Street and Main Avenue purchased earlier this year for $900,000.
“This is a needed location for a possible expansion of our Justice Center for the future, and we’re anticipating either a building or parking on that location,” Deputy County Administrator Todd Hollenbeck told the Mesa County commissioners on Monday. “It is located next to the Burger King property that we just acquired, so it’ll make a nice sized lot for future expansion.”
County officials have repeatedly said they are trying to take advantage of vacant land and lower property costs while it can along that section of First Street.
The county had struggled with creating adequate office space in the Justice Center with the addition of a new judge last year, but still hopes the Colorado Legislature will continue to add more in the coming years.
That new judgeship, and any additional ones, are seen as needed to help clear a backlog in pre-trial cases, which has led to overcrowding in the county’s jail, some of which the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has mitigated because of the pandemic.
Currently, the 553-bed Mesa County Detention Facility is at about 80% capacity, with 371 of the 452 inmates there now — 82% — still awaiting to have their cases adjudicated. The majority of those pre-trial holds, 326, are felony cases. In some of those cases, inmates are being held on multiple charges, according to the Sheriff’s Department daily inmate population tracker.
At the same time, as the county’s population grows and when it gets any new judges, there also is a corresponding increase in court staff, public defenders and probation department workers, not to mention a need to add more prosecutors in future years, county officials say.
So an expansion of space in the Justice Center and Central Services Building are inevitable, they say.