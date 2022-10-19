A woman walks her dogs earlier this year on D 3/4 Road next to a 27-acre hay field that is proposed to become the Clifton Community Campus. The El Pomar Foundation awarded $25,000 to the Clifton project.
Mesa County is trying to leverage anything and everything it can to help build and open its ambitious Clifton Community Campus, and now is turning to a little known federal tax credit program to help it get there.
The county has already committed $18.9 million it is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act from last year, direct money local governments received to as part of Congress’ COVID-19 stimulus package.
Now, county commissioners have approved an application to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, or more specifically, its New Markets Tax Credit Program.
That program is designed to help historically low-income communities generate private investments through federal income taxes credits, which are dispensed through locally operated community development entities.
Such entities are given federal tax credit authority to work as financial intermediaries between private investors and businesses in exchange for equity in the entities themselves. Those entities then use those private investments to make loans or contract with businesses that operate in low-income communities, according to the federal program.
The county is creating two such entities to do that, the Southwest Colorado Leverage Lender Inc., and the Mesa County Center of Education Inc., both as Colorado nonprofit organizations.
If approved for the program, the county hopes to pull in more than $4.4 million to help build and open its planned Early Childhood Education and Training Center and Community Hub on the Clifton campus, construction for which is already underway.
“It’s essentially a $31.85 million project, of which $4.4 million is paid by net new market tax credit funds,” County Attorney Todd Starr told commissioners, who approved a resolution Tuesday to participate in the federal program.
“So to try and make a very complicated financing transaction as transparent as possible ... the county’s net sources and uses ($27.4 million) is the amount the county needs to fund,” Starr added. “How are we doing that? We’re taking $18.9 million from ARPA funds, we’re anticipating $1,720,350 from library reimbursements, we’ve been awarded grants in the amount of $1,777,500, and from the capital fund, which is funded by sales tax, we’re using $5,037,611.”
The campus, located near 32 ½ and D½ roads adjacent to Rocky Mountain Elementary School, is to be the home of the early childhood center, a community center, and a branch library, for which the Mesa County Library District is helping to fund.
The care center is to offer 174 child care spots for infants, toddlers, pre-schoolers and school-aged children; space to train child care workers; and office space for the Mesa County Partnership for Children & Families.
The project also includes a 13,000-square-foot Clifton town hall, complete with a high-school-sized basketball court that can be used for entertainment or events, a commercial kitchen and amenities, such as handball courts, playground equipment and a movie wall.
Adjacent to that projects is to be a new primary medical clinic operated by Marillac Health.