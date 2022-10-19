Clifton community center
sentinel file photo

A woman walks her dogs earlier this year on D 3/4 Road next to a 27-acre hay field that is proposed to become the Clifton Community Campus. The El Pomar Foundation awarded $25,000 to the Clifton project.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Mesa County is trying to leverage anything and everything it can to help build and open its ambitious Clifton Community Campus, and now is turning to a little known federal tax credit program to help it get there.

The county has already committed $18.9 million it is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act from last year, direct money local governments received to as part of Congress’ COVID-19 stimulus package.