The Mesa County Commissioners on Monday approved an $800,000 contract to purchase a 27-acre parcel next to Rocky Mountain Elementary, which is slated to be the future home of the Clifton Community Campus.
According to a county press release, the campus will include a community hall, early childhood education center and a training center.
“Mesa County’s priority is to build a community campus that will meet the needs and better serve residents in Clifton,” Mesa County Board of Commissioners Chair Janet Rowland said. “Our goal is to connect community members and promote a better quality of life through accessible services and resources.”
The Daily Sentinel previously reported the campus is expected to cost $16 million and could potentially include a library branch.
The land is currently owned by the Mesa County Valley School District 51. According to the release, the predicted purchase date is January 2022.
“We are in the early stages of this project. The location is still a hayfield. Nothing will be a done deal without the neighborhood’s input,” Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis said. “Strong partnerships matter when it comes to strengthening our community. We are eager to lead and innovate with the services and resources that will be provided at this campus.”