As local cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Mesa County Public Health has asked for help from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) with case investigations and contact tracing.
Mesa County Public Health Regional Epidemiologist Andy Tyler said the high number of new cases, 579 in the last two weeks, has led the county to seek assistance from the state. Even with the additional help, he said completing case investigations and contact tracing may be slower than it had been when they were seeing lower case numbers.
“Because of the sheer number of cases coming in on a daily basis we have had to reach out to CDPHE, which doesn’t always guarantee then that those people will be getting contacted in 24 hours,” Tyler said. “We’re still doing our best to keep up with that, but what that can result in is we’re having to prioritize making all of the case investigations and then that contact tracing piece becomes more challenging.”
For case investigations, Mesa County Public Health employees will contact a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 and interview them about their symptoms, medical history and any close contact they’ve had with other people. Contact tracing involves notifying people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and making quarantine and testing recommendations.
With the higher case numbers, Tyler said it can create a snowball effect where more cases naturally leads to more contacts. He said it has, at times, been a challenge to keep up with the contact tracing.
“We’re seeing people having more contacts, so then of course we’re seeing more cases, which then creates more contacts, but makes it more challenging to get to those contacts because we’re seeing more cases,” Tyler said.
Over the last two weeks, daily cases, which all need to be investigated, have risen to average more than 40 a day. That’s a lot to handle for the county’s 12 case investigators even with help from the state.
“It certainly can feel overwhelming,” Tyler said. “We have a close knit team here who have been doing this for quite a long time. Was this amount of cases expected? I’m not sure. We did expect to see an uptick as we headed into colder weather and people started moving things indoors.”
One new development that could help is an exposure notification system released recently by the state. CO Exposure Notifications uses anonymous tokens shared between users’ cellphones. If a user has been near someone who tests positive for COVID-19, they are notified by the service. The system is managed by a free app that users need to install on their smart phones.
“I’m certainly optimistic about how it can help,” Tyler said. “I think what it will hopefully be able to do is allow people to make some of those informed decisions about their actions if they get that notification that they were exposed.”
With so many cases being found each day, Tyler said the community needs to follow recommendations for social distancing. He said because of how the coronavirus spreads, everyone wearing masks when they can’t be distant is important.
“One thing that I think is not well known is with COVID, people are highly infectious in the two days before symptoms start,” Tyler said. “So what that means is people who feel completely healthy — don’t have that cough, don’t have a fever, that sort of thing — are able to very effectively spread COVID, unfortunately.”
On Thursday, Mesa County Public Health announced it was limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 75 people. Tyler said with the higher case numbers in the county there is a greater likelihood that someone attending a gathering has COVID-19.
“When you are planning group gatherings, get togethers, going out, that sort of thing, just relying on people not feeling sick unfortunately doesn’t work with COVID right now,” Tyler said. “Especially as we see more and more cases coming up. That chances of someone being sick are even greater.”