Coloradans can start making reservations to camp in most state parks as soon as today, unless there is a county that doesn’t yet want that, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.
That reopening, however, will occur in stages and still will require people to maintain their distance from other campers and anyone else they meet while enjoying the great outdoors.
“Unless of course the host county doesn’t want it, we respect that, but for most of our state parks, camping is a safe activity,” Polis said at his regular COVID-19 pandemic briefings.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is to issue detailed guidelines on exactly how that will be done over the next few days and weeks, but the reopening eventually will include opening public facilities and shared spaces, such as restrooms, water stations and even rental cabins.
The governor also said he expects the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service to follow suit very soon, and even plans to discuss that matter when he meets with President Donald Trump later today. Polis was one of two governors invited by the president to discuss their states’ responses to the pandemic.
“I do plan to talk to the president about the U.S. Forest Service and BLM, to make sure they’re in sync with where we’re going as a state,” Polis said. “I would expect the campsites to be open first, and then we’ve empowered Colorado Parks and Wildlife, working with health care officials at the state level as well as counties, to phase in those additional options in as safe a way as possible.”
That announcement makes moot a letter that the Mesa County Board of Commissioners agreed to send to Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, at their regular meeting Monday, asking him to authorize reopening state campgrounds in the county with several restrictions.
Those restrictions are similar to local health orders that allowed fitness and recreational facilities in the county to reopen.
“This includes keeping locker rooms and shared spaces closed, limiting group gatherings to less than 10 people, keeping swimming beaches closed, physical distancing and frequent cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces,” the commissioners — Scott McInnis, Rose Pugliese and John Justman — wrote in their letter. “Park facilities conducive to gathering shall also remain closed, including shelters, picnic areas and playgrounds.”
The letter mirrors a similar one that Mesa County Health Department Director Jeff Kuhr also sent to Gibbs on Monday.
Polis said he expects campers to respect local desires when it comes to welcoming travelers to their areas, suggesting they limit their interactions with people they encounter before reaching their campsites.
“The danger was never the campground itself,” Polis said. “The danger is when you go camping, in old times you often would stop at local restaurants or pick up supplies and even refuel. So if you are going camping, you should pull up your car in your neighborhood, get the supplies you need in your neighborhood, and travel to the great outdoors, recreate and come back. Don’t risk infecting areas that are free of the virus.”
Until now, Polis had kept the state’s parks open for limited daily use, but closed to all other uses, including picnic and camping areas.
Throughout most of the pandemic, there has been some camping available on Bureau of Land Management land, but not in national parks and forests.
Like the state, the federal lands have been open to the public, but most facilities are closed. That includes all campgrounds in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, such as the Black Bear, Aspen Leaf, Cobbett Lake and Saddlehorn campsites.
Still, there is some limited camping in such areas as the Ruby Horsethief Canyon and the North Fruita Desert.
Check with reservation.gov on the status of any campgrounds on public lands or to make reservations.
To reserve a campsite on state parks, go to cpw.state.co.us.
Polis said no decision has yet been made about allowing summer camps to open, adding that more information is needed.
He said that decision may come by the end of the month.