The reports of Ken Brownlee’s battle against the COVID-19 virus are greatly exaggerated, the Mesa County assessor said Thursday.
Brownlee said he did self-isolate himself on Monday when he was told he might have been in contact with someone who might have been exposed to the virus.
So, as a precaution, he isolated himself until he could ferret the whole thing out.
“I was informed that I had a meeting with somebody who had been exposed, and so what I did was I called my staff and said, ‘I think my exposure was minimal, but I’m going to self-quarantine until I track down what happened,’” the assessor said.
“What had actually happened was the person whom I had come in contact had been in contact with someone who drove through Summit County and had stopped for lunch,” he added. “That was it. There was no contact with anyone who had tested positive, had any symptoms or had any other issue.”
Brownlee, who is back in the office, said he’s not displayed any symptoms of the virus, nor has the woman he had been in contact with.
Still, the whole incident convinced Brownlee that he was right to implement rules among his own staff to work at home if they chose, and to minimize contact with the general public.
Like other county offices, his is open for business even though the front door is locked. He’s placed a telephone outside the door of the assessor’s office in the Old Mesa County Courthouse, 544 Rood Ave., if people need to come by.
“We can talk through the glass,” Brownlee said. “We’ve also posted the forms that people would need outside the door with a box where they can drop forms off. We’re using the phone, we’re using technology, we’re using computers, and minimizing contact.”
He said that even his people who have to visit homes for updated assessments or home sales aren’t knocking on those doors. Instead, they are viewing the properties from the outside, and then calling the homeowners from the street in front of their houses.
While Brownlee is back at work, the first state lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus isn’t.
State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, said she was notified early Thursday that she tested positive long after the Legislature went into a temporary recess last week because of the pandemic.
“While I have had a confirmed case of bronchitis for much of March, my doctors have told me that it’s likely I contracted COVID-19 in the last few days,” she said. “I am staying quarantined at home, and my children and husband are self-isolating.”
Meanwhile, two federal lawmakers went into self-isolation on Tuesday.
Both U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-6th, were told they both had contact with a constituent on March 11 while in their Washington, D.C., offices. It was unclear, however, if it was the same constituent.
Gardner’s office said the senator has not been tested for the virus because he’s shown no symptoms.
“While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” Gardner said in a statement.