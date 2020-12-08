Mesa County Attorney Patrick Coleman now has the authority to reach settlement agreements with plaintiffs suing the county, but he can’t approve more than $250,000.
That doesn’t mean the county attorney is going to offer any settlements; he just needs to have that authority when forced into negotiating sessions in federal court, Coleman told the Board of County Commissioners on Monday.
“Mesa County fights every civil claim damage case, so this resolution is not intended to open the checkbooks or somehow tell the plaintiffs bar or the plaintiffs out there that they should come sue us because Mesa County is going to start settling cases,” Coleman said. “We don’t settle cases very often. It’s a rare occasion.”
He said the county has agreed to only three or four settlements in his six years as county attorney.
“We have nearly 1,200 total employees,” he said. “There will be situations where an employee takes an action, or does not take an action that causes liability to the county. It’s a situation of life.”
Coleman said that while the county deals with hundreds of lawsuits every year, only a few ask for monetary damages. The majority of the cases the county is involved in deal with children and at-risk adults.
Currently, the county is involved in 332 child support cases, 295 mental health cases, 164 child welfare cases and up to eight adult protection cases, Coleman said.
“All of those cases are cases in which the opposing parties are not seeking damages from the county,” he said. “Many do frequently settle out of court. The county doesn’t pay out money.”
But in other cases that do ask for monetary damages, which can be as high as in the seven-figure range, most of them are filed in federal court. As a result, federal judges routinely require the parties to enter into settlement talks, but those parties are required to have settlement authority.
As a result, Coleman is frequently required to meet with commissioners behind closed doors, but because of the Colorado Open Meetings laws, those elected officials can’t approve settlements when they meet in executive session.
The authority, which most other county attorneys in the state already have, is meant to allow Coleman to have that authority at those negotiations. That’s doesn’t mean, however, he would do so without prior approval from the commissioners, Coleman said.
“This is a statewide problem,” he said. “It’s inherently impossible to have an effective negotiation if you’re doing it in front of the public, because the opposing side can find out what your negotiating points are.”
Coleman also said there was nothing in the timing of his request for settlement authority, saying he’s not trying to get out ahead of the two new commissioners — Janet Rowland and Cody Davis — who are taking office next month.
“This resolution has absolutely nothing to do with the outgoing commissioners about to leave their position, or incoming commissioners about to assume their positions,” he said. “It’s not locked in stone. It’s not a question of, ‘I’d better get this before the new commissioners come in.’ That’s not a consideration I looked at.”