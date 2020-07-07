The cities, towns and county governments in Mesa County have all agreed to the distribution of $13.2 million in federal funding for coronavirus expenditures.
On Monday, Mesa County commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding with municipalities in the county — Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, De Beque and Collbran — that spells out how much each entity would get. Each municipality also had to vote to sign the agreement.
Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction would each be able to apply for $5.8 million in reimbursement for unforeseen COVID-19-related expenditures.
Fruita would be allocated about $1.13 million, Palisade about $310,000, De Beque about $87,000 and Collbran about $70,000.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will be distributing the funds, which were provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
Local governments had to “opt-in” for the reimbursement program by today.
Mesa County and the city of Fruita were the last two entities to sign the agreement Monday.
“Through a very amicable discussion with the other cities and towns and county, here in Mesa County we came up with an appropriate distribution where the city would receive $5.8 million,” Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said at last week’s City Council meeting. “I want to emphasize this … that there are a lot of restrictions that come with these dollars.”
Expenses eligible for reimbursement, according to DOLA, means they had to have been necessary expenditures incurred because of the public health crisis that were not budgeted and were incurred from March 1 through the end of this year.
Both Grand Junction and Mesa County have identified expenditures they believe would qualify that run into the millions.
However, Caton said there has not been much guidance on what specifically would qualify. Mask purchases for employees likely would, but Caton said they are also hoping some of their economic relief measures will be as well.
“We are hopeful that the programs we have put together with City Council’s leadership with the nonprofit support of $500,000, the $87,000 to HomewardBound, the $540,000 for the businesses, that those are COVID-related expenses,” Caton said.
While the CARES Act funding would provide relief from unbudgeted COVID-19 expenses, the municipalities note that it will not help with the expected budget shortfalls from reduced sales and use tax revenue.
Congress is still considering additional COVID-19 relief bills, which could include funding to address those budget shortfalls.