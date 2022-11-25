bus 2.jpg

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Passengers unload from a Grand Valley Transit bus that is powered by compressed natural gas at the station located at Fifth Street and South Avenue in this file photo.

Mesa County and Grand Junction may be teaming up to create a new maintenance facility that can work on compressed natural gas buses used by Grand Valley Transit.

That proposed $3.5 million to $4.5 million facility is to be built using local and federal funds, primarily from money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which must be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2029.