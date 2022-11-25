Mesa County and Grand Junction may be teaming up to create a new maintenance facility that can work on compressed natural gas buses used by Grand Valley Transit.
That proposed $3.5 million to $4.5 million facility is to be built using local and federal funds, primarily from money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which must be obligated by 2024 and spent by 2029.
Currently, the county’s fleet maintenance facility is not equipped to work on CNG buses, though the city has been doing it since 2012.
This week, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a letter of intent to enter into a possible long-term agreement with the city to build and operate such a facility on land owned by the city at 2553 Riverside Parkway.
“The facility is to be a free-standing building, owned and maintained by the county,” the letter reads. “The county has secured funding for the facility through grants and other available funds.”
The Grand Junction City Council hasn’t yet approved entering into the non-binding agreement, but the Grand Valley Regional Transportation Committee has approved the project.
Once the county and city agree that the site is suitable, which would include completing design work and the required environmental studies, the two would talk about entering into a long-term lease agreement that calls for the county to build and operate it.
At least for now, the city’s fleet mechanics could move into the new facility, and would continue to work on city-owned vehicles and those operated by Grand Valley Transit.
The new facility isn’t expected to call for more employees.
Dana Brosig, director of the Grand Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the county is in the process of finalizing a contract for engineering, design and environmental studies, known as the DEPA process. When that contract is finalized the organization is to take it before the commissioners.
“For the construction of the facility, we applied for and received FTA (Federal Transit Administration) Low- or No-Emissions Program for $2.8 (million),” Brosig said. “This will be matched by $711,069 of Multimodel Transportation and Mitigation Option Funds through CDOT. With this, the total construction costs we are looking at is around $3.5 million to $4.5 million with current rates of inflation.”
In other business, the commissioners this week approved spending about $780,000 to study and design a road project for Orchard Avenue from Eastbrook Street to Warrior Way, using money from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program.
The three-member panel also approved spending $984,000 to widen and improve Clifton’s First Street from Front Street to Grand Avenue.