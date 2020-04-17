Amid the mounting challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, local officials and nonprofits are looking for ways to protect the homeless population, who have few options to self isolate.
The HomewardBound Homeless Shelter received a $50,000 grant from the city of Grand Junction to help improve social distancing within its shelter. The city is considering providing additional funds to the organization as well.
HomewardBound Executive Director Greg Moore said it is pursuing a threefold strategy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the shelter and within the homeless community. It is adding heating and electricity to an existing tent to provide additional space so beds can be at least 6 feet apart. It is also looking to add another tent with isolation pods for those with symptoms of COVID-19 and it is pursuing the option of housing those who test positive for the disease off-site, potentially in vacant motel rooms.
“We’re doing some specific work here at the shelter to increase separation by enclosing our day shelter canopy and putting 20 beds in there, and then we’re installing a 24-by-60-foot canopy with sides that will have 11 isolation pods in it so we can isolate people if they become symptomatic,” HomewardBound Board Chair William Wade said.
Providing space to maintain social distancing within the shelter is a challenge, Moore said, but it is critical to help prevent the spread of the virus through a particularly vulnerable population. They are already screening everyone who comes to the shelter for symptoms including taking temperatures. He said having the ability to isolate those with symptoms will be a major step forward in protecting the community.
“For the well-being of the whole community, it is really important that we do everything we can here to create the distancing and do everything we can to prevent the spread, because if it does get started it will be very difficult to contain,” Moore said.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said he has been working with several groups that provide services and advocate for the local homeless population to develop a plan for COVID-19 within that community.
“What we’d like to do is put in place a process to be able to triage people that have symptoms and then find places to isolate them,” Kuhr said. “So we would triage them, isolate them and test them.”
For those within the homeless community who are not at a local shelter, Grand Valley Peace and Justice Program Coordinator Sherry Cole said her organization is providing food and hygiene products while maintaining social distancing. Outside their offices at 740 Gunnison Ave. in Grand Junction, Cole said they have been stocking crates containing food and personal hygiene products.
“Right now, because of social distancing, we’ve had to completely change how we look at what we do,” Cole said. “So we have outside our office entrance crates right now. We fill them multiple times a day. They have easy to open, easy to carry foods in them.”
Erik Niederkruger with Solidarity Not Charity said the efforts to help the homeless population, which he calls unsheltered people, during this crisis have not been adequate. His group has signed onto a Writ of Mandamus along with other homeless advocacy groups statewide to mandate the use of closed public spaces like gymnasiums as safe housing for people who are homeless.
“We don’t have a refugee camp, but refugees aren’t always from warfare, some are political, some are economic, some of them are from pestilence and disease,” Niederkruger said. “We have refugees here, but no refugee camp. We have a virological Katrina, but we don’t have a superdome.”
For nearly a year, Cole said, her organization and partner groups like Solidarity Not Charity have been pursuing a plan to provide a sanctioned campground for people experiencing homelessness. She said during a crisis like this, having a designated area for people to be able to take shelter is even more important.
“When you come into an emergency situation like this the concept of a sanctioned campground really makes sense because, when you do that, you have a place where they know they can sleep,” Cole said. “They know they can stay and they won’t be moved on. People could provide services for them right where they are.”
While there is no current sanctioned camping area, local organizations are expressing a need for the homeless in Mesa County to have a place to shelter during the current crisis. However, Kuhr said efforts have to focus on containing the spread of COVID-19 first and foremost.
“This is the COVID-19 response,” Kuhr said. “We’re not going to solve homelessness issues in this response. I think we need to be very clear that whatever resources we’re looking for need to be directed at addressing this right now.”