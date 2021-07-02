To address any concerns that the state’s election system isn’t already as good as it can be, and to combat any disinformation about it, the Colorado County Clerks Association is proposing a few more changes.
The association, which is made up of elected Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated clerks in the state, is asking the Colorado Secretary of State’s Bipartisan Advisory Committee to take a look at a few suggestions to enhance voter registration efforts, audits and transparency of the state’s voting system.
“We want to build on our successes with initiatives that will further strengthen our elections and enhance the transparency and integrity of our processes,” said Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes, this year’s president of the association. “Each of these initiatives is based on our expertise with current law and is designed to improve Colorado’s election model. These initiatives will also help combat the mis-, dis-and mal-information that has so damaged public confidence in our elections.”
One of its ideas is to allow voters to view images of actual ballots, without revealing how anyone voted, and see cast vote records to the public at no cost.
Under this idea, once an election is certified and any needed redactions are made to ensure voter anonymity are complete, images of all ballots — not the ballots themselves — should be made available to anyone who wishes to view them, along with cast vote records.
The clerks in Pueblo and El Paso counties are already doing a pilot program on this for the 2020 presidential primary election held last year.
A second idea is to have a statewide standard and periodic audits on how signatures on each submitted ballot are examined for their authenticity by election judges. Those audits would be similar to the risk limiting audits all clerks already are required to perform after each election.
Another idea calls for conducting regular audits of the state’s voter registration rolls, including validating that any third-party data — from the Social Security Administration, Colorado Department of Health, Colorado Department of Revenue, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s SAVE program, which tracks immigrant data — is accurate and delivered to county clerks on a timely basis.
Some of the ideas can be implemented through the rule-making process, while others would need approval by the Colorado Legislature.
The association also is asking state lawmakers to provide more money to counties in operating their elections, particularly in upgrading expensive election equipment.
In a bipartisan letter to congressional leaders sent Thursday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and eight other secretaries of state are asking for that same thing. They are requesting a 10-year, $20 billion program to help all states upgrade their elections equipment.