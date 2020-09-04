Mesa County is close to receiving approval for its next variance from the state’s coronavirus guidelines, but the two-week total case numbers could be a problem.
The next variance level, called Protect Our Neighbors, would allow businesses and organizations the freedom to allow more people in, with the capacity limitation at 50%, but with no upper limit on the number of people. Currently the limit is 50%, or up to 175 people.
Under the variance, the county must keep the total number of positive cases over a two-week period under 75, said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr,.
If not, the county could be required to go back to the more restrictive guidelines. He said the county had been above the 75 level, and only recently fallen under 75 new cases over the past two weeks.
“The really important thing right now for us, because all of our other numbers are in check, is staying below 75 cases in a two-week period,” Kuhr said. “That’s the equivalent to 50 per 100,000 and that’s one of the variance requirements. So that’s the number we’re watching most closely now.”
However, Mesa County has amassed 30 new positive cases in the past two days. Thursday’s report, which identified 18 new positive tests, came out after Kuhr spoke to The Daily Sentinel.
Kuhr said he expects to hear from the state by the end of this week on whether it can move ahead with the variance.
On Wednesday the county reported 12 new positive coronavirus cases, which Kuhr said were related to several small clusters found at the Downtown Vineyard Church, a wedding and some family gatherings.
“We were comfortably there (below 75 cases) because of that second week in that two-week period,” Kuhr said. “I don’t want to see a bunch more of these 10-plus days because it’s going to bump us over. We’re at a really touchy time right now with that variance.”
The Downtown Vineyard Church has had nine COVID-19 cases, Kuhr said, and has canceled in-person services. They are holding services online, according to its website. It also posted a letter from Mesa County Public Health on Aug. 28 notifying its parishioners that they were potentially exposed to the virus.
“I think we probably now know about every infection (from Downtown Vineyard Church),” Kuhr said. “I think the church did a great job of mitigating. They canceled services this past weekend. It was an occurrence and I think everybody has done the right thing as far as controlling the spread.”
TESTING
The county is now partnering with MAKO Medical, a health care diagnostic laboratory, to provide COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one without an appointment.
On Monday they were able to test more than 250 people, Kuhr said.
Previously people taking the test would swab themselves, which took extra time as they had to have the procedure explained. Kuhr said the county did this to limit its need for personal protective equipment (PPE), but that MAKO is providing its own PPE and can do the tests themselves.
“No longer do we have to instruct each car that pulls up on what that process is,” Kuhr said. “So they can run those cars through and it’s a very quick process. There are no long appointments necessary.”
Kuhr said there is an optional pre-registration form at health.mesacounty.us, which can make the process go quicker.
MAKO flies the tests to its lab in North Carolina every day and Kuhr said they have been seeing results in 48 hours. The county is still working with the state to develop the capacity to process tests here.
LABOR DAY
With Labor Day weekend here, Kuhr is asking residents to be careful to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The county saw an increase in cases following the July 4 holiday, Kuhr said, and an increase in cases due to gatherings over the coming long weekend could risk the county’s potential variance.
“Our case numbers do reflect the holidays,” Kuhr said. “We’re so close on this variance with that 75 in a two-week period that I would ask people to be extra cautious over the Labor Day weekend. Let’s all do our best to make sure that we don’t jeopardize our opportunity to get that variance.”