County commission approves road improvements at Cameo
The gravel road at Cameo is set for more than $1 million of improvements, following an action by the Mesa County Commissioners last week.
The project will improve Mesa County Road I 9/10 near exit 46 north of Interstate 70. This is the road that travels toward the Little Book Cliffs Wildhorse trail area.
Commissioners approved an agreement with Sorter Construction Inc. for $1,119,601. The money will not only add new pavement to around 0.4 miles of gravel road but will replace an existing double barrel culvert structure where the road crosses the Coal Canyon drainage.
Improvements will also be made to the three entrances to the Cameo shooting range.
Sidewalk upgrades are planned for Rocky Mountain Elementary
County commissioners also on Monday approved a $539,273 contract for sidewalk improvements near Rocky Mountain Elementary School.
The construction will provide an 8-foot wide sidewalk on the south side of D ¼ Road between 32 Road and 32 ½ Road along with an ADA ramp and pedestrian signal improvements at the intersection of D ½ Road and 32 ½ Road adjacent to Rocky Mountain Elementary School.
M.A. Concrete Construction, Inc. will perform the work.
Pack Creek fire over 40% contained
Containment has improved of the Pack Creek Fire burning near Moab, Utah, despite a pair of lightning-caused fires Friday afternoon.
According to fire officials, dry lightning in the area ignited two small fires less than a quarter-acre in size. Those fires were quickly extinguished.
Meanwhile, containment of the fire grew to 43%. In total, the fire has burned 8,938 acres.
Crews on Saturday were still working to establish firelines and remove hazardous brush in the area.