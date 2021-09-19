Commissioners hold town hall
The Mesa County Commissioners are scheduled to host a town hall event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Old Mesa County Courthouse.
The meeting will be on the second floor of the courthouse, 544 Rood Ave., in the public hearing room.
— Sentinel staff
ORCHARD AVENUE INPUT SOUGHT
County officials on Tuesday, Sept. 28, will be presenting a study of Orchard Avenue that explores possible improvement plans.
Officials will be at the Grand Mesa Shelter at the Long Family Memorial Park from 4-7 p.m. to present the study, which focuses on Orchard Avenue from 29 1/2 Road to Warrior Way. The focus of the project is to improve that stretch of road for all users.
At the Sept. 28 event the project team will both present information on the road improvement plans and take public feedback.