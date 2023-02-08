As part of its ongoing efforts to address mental and behavioral health issues, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday with a local company to provide emergency housing to adults who need a place to stay on a temporary basis.

That contract, not to exceed $200,000, went to the only provider that submitted a bid for the service, which is limited to clients already getting help from the county’s multiagency collaboration team, which works to help transition people from incarceration back into society.

