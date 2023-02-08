As part of its ongoing efforts to address mental and behavioral health issues, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday with a local company to provide emergency housing to adults who need a place to stay on a temporary basis.
That contract, not to exceed $200,000, went to the only provider that submitted a bid for the service, which is limited to clients already getting help from the county’s multiagency collaboration team, which works to help transition people from incarceration back into society.
“As we are rolling out our multiagency collaboration teams, we recognized that we need housing, we need places for, anywhere from emergency to long-term housing for our clients that we work with,” said Lisa Mills, behavioral health operations and strategy manager for the county.
The contract went to Foundations 4 Life LLC, a provider of substance use disorders and mental health services, which has other contracts with the county.
With space donated to it located at 2956 North Ave. just south of the Mesa County Human Services Building, Foundations 4 Life LLC is expected to renovate space for eight beds, with a possible expansion later.
That space is to include four bathrooms and a common area, and is expected to cost the company about $117,000 a year to operate.
It is to be available to men and woman over the age of 18, but only those who are already in the MAC Team program.
“I’m really glad to see this moving forward,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland, who has been spearheading the county’s mental and behavioral health initiatives.
“This is an important piece for the work we’re doing for behavioral health,” she added.