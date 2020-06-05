Mesa County saw four new positive cases of the coronavirus by late Wednesday, and one more Thursday, but Public Health Department Director Jeff Kuhr isn’t concerned that a new surge is in the works.
In fact, Kuhr said the reopening of businesses here, and the numerous rallies over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, haven’t led to new infections of the deadly virus.
He said one of the new cases was the spouse of a previously confirmed infection, one from a pre-operative patient, another was health care related and the rest from completely independent sources.
None have been a result of re-opening businesses or the numerous rallies, he said.
“We may have a case popping up in the next day or so that might be related to one of these, but I’m OK with it,” he said. “I keep trying to check to see if anything is in relation to opening things up, and I’m not seeing it.”
Still, Kuhr said the new cases clearly show the county is not out of the woods yet when it comes to the virus, and asks that everyone continue to follow safety protocols, such as wearing masks, sanitizing and maintaining social distancing.
He said the relatively low number of positive cases in the county, which as of Thursday afternoon stood at 60 with no deaths, shows people here have taken the pandemic seriously.
“Just because we had a couple of good weeks doesn’t mean that the virus is gone,” he said. “We’re going to see little surges like this, but I think we’re handling it really well. I think it’s important for people to not let our guard down yet. We’re going to continue to see this.”
Going forward, Kuhr said he’s hopeful to get state permission to open up the county even more, including allowing all businesses and private establishments, such as churches, to open up to at least 50% capacity.
He’s also working on plans to allow festivals to take place later this year, such as the popular Palisade Peach Festival and Colorado Mountain Winefest, both still set for August and September, respectively.
Meanwhile, to help businesses reopen safely, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new executive order Thursday allowing businesses to deny service to customers who fail to wear masks.
“This protects our individual rights and the rights of businesses to deny services because there are businesses, the people who work there, the other patrons, they should have the right to be protected from those who refuse to take the commonsense step of wearing a mask,” Polis said. “With this executive order, it’s fine for businesses across our state to say, ‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service’ if they choose.”