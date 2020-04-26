Saturday’s update for coronavirus cases in Mesa County showed no additional positive tests for COVID-19.
Mesa County ended the day at 38 positive cases, having added four cases early this week. Before that, the county had held steady at 34 cases even as neighboring counties saw their numbers go up.
As it relates to testing, Mesa County has conducted more than 1,000 tests with 964 negative results, the 38 positives and pending results, according to the County Health Department’s Saturday report. That low positive rate, about 4%, was a component of the county’s recent request to the state to use their own social distancing guidelines.
Mesa County has still not recorded a COVID-19 related death and only has one patient hospitalized. Thirty-five of the cases have recovered, according to the county.
As a whole, Colorado is nearing 13,000 positive cases with 2,410 hospitalizations and 672 deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Those numbers made a big jump this week because of a change in data collection that accounted for previously uncounted cases.
An additional county recorded a case of COVID-19, according to Saturday’s data. San Juan County recorded its first positive case, leaving only seven other counties that have not announced a positive test. Those counties are Bent, Cheyenne, Conejos, Dolores, Jackson, Kiowa and Sedgwick.
San Juan County has a population of around 700 residents, according to Census data.
Saturday data for other Western Slope Counties showed positive test numbers of:
87 in Montrose County
83 in Garfield County
26 in Delta County
1 in Rio Blanco County
Of those neighboring counties, three have recorded at least one fatality. Delta County has recorded one death, Garfield County has recorded two deaths and Montrose County has recorded nine deaths. Montrose County’s death rate of 10.34% is one of the highest in the state, according to CDPHE numbers.