VA holds resource tour for vets
The Veterans Administration Western Colorado Health Care System will hold a resource tour for veterans on Oct. 20 from 1 to 5:30 p,n,
The event will be held at the Western Region One Source facility at 482 28 Road.
A veterans Town Hall will follow from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Veterans can dial into the Town Hall at 1-872-701-0185, meeting ID is 850260886#.
Information: 970-314-6597.
Open house set Saturday for GJHS
Grand Junction High School will host an open house for the public at noon on Saturday and at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the school at 1400 N. Fifth St.
The open house will provide a chance for the community to tour the facility and learn about Grand Junction High School.
A $115 million bond measure is on the Nov. 2 ballot. If voters approve the measure, the money would go toward the cost of building a new Grand Junction High School. The remaining cost of the project would be funded by a $10 million Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant from the state and $19.5 million in funds saved in the 2017 bond measure.
COVID site moves to fairgrounds
Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) is moving the community COIVD-19 testing center to the Mesa County Fairgrounds, the agency announced in a Wednesday news release.
The testing center will be open 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. — noon on Saturday.
“The fairgrounds location provides shelter from rain and snow, ensuring our residents and staff stay warm during the winter months,” the release said.
“The larger fairground facilities also allow us to expand hours and offer more tests per day if needed.”
Previously, the community testing site was at MCPH at 510 29 1/2 Road. The Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, hosted testing in the early months of the pandemic.
The move comes as Mesa County has seen a large uptick in COVID-19 cases.
In the last two weeks, there have been 1,100 confirmed positive cases and 13 deaths. Unvaccinated people account for the majority of both figures.
For more information, visit health.mesacounty.us.
School board hosts public coffee
The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education will hold a “Board Coffee” event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 in Room 222 at the Colorado Mesa University Center.
This event is free and open to the public. There will be no formal meeting or agenda, just an opportunity for D51 residents to come have a cup of coffee and chat with members of the D51 Board of Education about various topics of K-12 education.
The board launched Board Coffee events years ago, but the events were unable to continue due to the pandemic.
The Board Coffee is also scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in Room 222 in the CMU University Center.
— Sentinel staff