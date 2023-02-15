Following suit of the Grand Junction City Council, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners have placed a temporary moratorium on new skilled games businesses.
Like the city, the county says it wants to review its laws surrounding various aspects of such businesses, including how they are permitted to operated.
And like the city, the commissioners are doing it at the behest of law enforcement, who say there has been an uptick in criminal activity surrounding them in recent months.
“The reason for our request is that the current Mesa County development code really doesn’t address these types of businesses,” Assistant County Attorney David Schwenke told the commissioners Tuesday.
“These businesses are currently being treated like an arcade, and I know our community partners at the District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Department have expressed concerns about crimes being associated with these businesses,” he said. “They have not expressed the same concerns with Chuck E. Cheese, which is why we need to differentiate between the two business types in our code.”
Schwenke said the goal of the moratorium, which is to last for up to six months, is to review the county’s code to find a way to better way to permit them.
Also, like the city, the moratorium does not apply to existing skilled gaming establishments, although the city’s moratorium is to last up to a year.
Skilled gaming businesses, which are not new to the Grand Valley, have electronic games similar to something between slot machines and arcade games. Players rely on skill like an arcade, but can get a payout like a slot machine.
As such, they are not considered full-fledged casino machines under Colorado law, but “amusement devices.”
In 2018, the Colorado Legislature passed, and Gov. Jared Polis signed, a new law establishing stricter definitions of what a simulated gambling device is, but didn’t bar them outright.
Commissioner Cody Davis said one of the reasons why the county is initiating its own moratorium is because of concerns some will try to locate in unincorporated areas of the county because the city temporarily is blocking them.
“We don’t want the unintended consequences of these new gaming things popping up in the county as opposed to the city,” he said. “But (also) in the hopes in the future that we have a more permanent solution to the issue that has arisen recently.”