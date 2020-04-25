As Colorado readies to move from Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order to a slightly less restrictive safer-at-home policy, Mesa County residents may see even more flexibility pending state approval.
Under a waiver sought by Mesa County, which county and state leaders expect to be granted this weekend, businesses may be afforded some leeway beyond the new state policy, such as allowing restaurants to open with up to 30% of their fire code capacity. If the plan is approved, the waiver allows the county to operate under social distancing guidelines that are amended from those issued by the state.
Mesa County officials spent the week looking over and revising a reopening plan for when the state’s stay-at-home order expires on Sunday. Mesa County Public Health spokeswoman Diana Williams said they expect to hear back on approval of the county’s plan within the next few days.
“We’ve received positive feedback, creating documents and guidelines in the case that the answer (is a yes), but we won’t make final decisions until we get a yes or no from them.” she said.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr, when asked how the county strategy differs from the state’s plan, said the county’s plan goes into granular detail on precautions and restrictions.
“When things are vague, there are a lot of questions,” he said.
The plan includes “toolkits” for each sector — whether that’s retail, schools, etc. — to ease the transition and will include things like signs for businesses to post.
Among the details of the county’s plan, Kuhr highlighted that restaurants will be allowed to operate with in-restaurant dining if they limit occupancy to 30% of the fire code capacity with strict physical distancing.
According to the draft plan, groups should be limited to no more than six people.
“People within a party should be family members or acquaintances who have previously been in contact with each other and there is limited risk of disease transmission,” it says.
If approved, Mesa County gyms would also be allowed to open with minimal operations, something not included in the new state measures, if those facilities follow physical distancing and cleaning practices and adhere to the same 30% capacity limits.
Other elements of the plan, like easing non-critical retail into opening, are similar to the state plans. Restrictions on large venues remain in place and pack facilities conducive to large gatherings will stay closed.
Kuhr said he is proud of the plan his team put together, going so far as to share it with Larimer County when asked, and felt state officials were impressed with their work.
Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis told The Daily Sentinel the county’s plan was influenced by things the state wanted to do, and the state’s plan was influenced by some ideas from the county.
“Our plan is very well thought out,” McInnis said, crediting Kuhr. “Now keep in mind, though, it’s a moving target. If we get out there and find out that our caseload takes a surge … because of our relaxed rules, we’ll pull it back. There’s a lot of flexibility in it, the governor built flexibility in the state plan. We feel pretty comfortable with what (the governor) is doing, and he’s pretty comfortable with what we’re doing. That’s how we’re going to get this done.”
At his regular press conference on Friday, Polis said the state had approved such a plan from Eagle County and anticipated doing the same for Mesa County in the coming days.
The county’s plan was initially sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday and was sent back with feedback. Included were additional safety guidelines for various retailers and businesses to open back up.
“We sent another revision yesterday and they are in the process of reviewing it,” Williams said, adding the revisions the CDPHE requested were “very minimal.”
One request from the state was to include more information about Personal Protective Equipment supply and making sure there was enough in the county. Area hospitals also had to send in letters of support for the plan.
“The CDPHE required us to show data as well,” Williams explained.
One of the data points Mesa County highlighted in its draft was that the rate of positive tests performed here (only about 4% of tests performed in the county have come back positive) is much lower than Denver (currently at around 20%).
In fact, Mesa County’s success will be determined by its positive test percentage and number of hospitalizations. Actions will be taken to increase physical distancing practices again if the proportion of positive tests gets to be greater than 10% of the overall tests conducted and if there gets to be more than 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations among the four area hospitals.
“We also added some information about Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators,” Williams said.
According to Kuhr, Mesa County and Eagle County are the only ones to apply for a variance from the state.