Mesa County is trying to walk a fine line because of an increase in the number of people who live in RVs and are “residing” on county-owned land and rights-of-way, prompting the Board of Commissioners to outlaw it without stepping on people’s rights.
On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously approved, on first reading, a proposed ordinance that would fine anyone for living on such land, either forcing them to move on or find the help they need.
If not, the county could seize their property, but only if they have to, county officials said.
Although the proposed ordinance is aimed primarily at RVs, it also includes vehicles, trailers, tents “or similar indices of residing,” giving them 30 days to reclaim their property if they pay all costs that are due the county, including cleaning up after them.
Even though tents are included in the proposed ordinance, it isn’t intended to apply to the homeless, County Attorney Todd Starr told the commissioners.
“This ordinance is geared directly towards recreational vehicles, and if a recreational vehicle is impounded by the county, that owner and occupant both are given due process and plenty of time to try and reclaim that vehicle,” Starr said. “With respect to encampments, and the potential for the criminalization of occupants of encampments, there is a high concern for the constitutionality of any such ordinance.”
Some courts have upheld camping bans enacted by local governments, including in Colorado, but others have struck them down, saying they can criminalize someone based on their status in violation of Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment.
Greg St. Martin, the county’s code compliance officer, said much of the problem centers on county-owned land in the desert, where some people have chosen to live.
Oftentimes, he said, they amount to a public health problem, not to mention an environmental one, which usually involves the waste they bring, either the human kind or from the trash they leave behind.
“The folks that we’re running into, more times than not, aren’t women or children that are homeless, but able-bodied men who are younger than I who are choosing a lifestyle over livelihood,” St. Martin said.
“We don’t say, ‘You are an illegal person because you live in an RV in the street,’ we say the problem we face is the production of the human waste in the streets, the trash in the streets that have no refuse service,” he added.” Right now, they can pull up right in front of your house, do all this stuff and we don’t have an answer for it. That’s why we’re looking to have this in place.”
While the proposed ordinance can come with possible criminal penalties, it primarily would be a civil infraction punishable through a series of fines, $200 for a first offense, $300 for a second, and $400 for a third.
Those fines would be assessed per violation and can mount for each day that violation occurs.
“We certainly don’t want to create an ordinance that puts the homeless in jail, which is why this is a civil ordinance and not a criminal ordinance,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland. “We don’t want to put them in the criminal justice system. Mesa County has a lot of services for the homeless or those in poverty — not Mesa County government, but our community — from meals to clothing, shelter, assistance with rent, rental deposits, those types of things.”
Grand Junction officials said they haven’t noticed an increase in illegal RVs parking on city streets, but does ticket them if they’ve been in the same space for 72 hours or more.
Commissioner Scott McInnis said the issue isn’t just one of the health, safety and welfare of county residents, but also to help protect private property owners who often find people living in front of their homes on public rights of way.
They don’t deserve to have to deal with such issues, he said.
“We don’t just necessarily focus on the people that are in the RV, we also focus on the landowners,” McInnis said. “You’ve got to have some enforcement, otherwise it’s viewed as a green light. You put a green light out there, then you’re going to have it all over the place, on county land and on other land.”
As is required by Colorado law, a second public hearing is to be held on the proposed ordinance at the commissioners’ regular meeting Dec. 20.
If the county commissioners approve it then, it would go into effect immediately.