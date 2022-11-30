082622 Desert RVs 1.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

County and state officials cleaned up junk RVs and trash in the desert north of town in this August file photo.

 Scott Crabtree

Mesa County is trying to walk a fine line because of an increase in the number of people who live in RVs and are “residing” on county-owned land and rights-of-way, prompting the Board of Commissioners to outlaw it without stepping on people’s rights.

On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously approved, on first reading, a proposed ordinance that would fine anyone for living on such land, either forcing them to move on or find the help they need.