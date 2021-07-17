After some primping, smoothing, brushing, vacuuming and otherwise cleaning up, Gunnar Schrader and his lamb, Sugar, were ready to be judged and ogled by strangers Wednesday.
Gunnar, 10, showed Sugar in the Mesa County Fair’s 4-H sheep show at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Gunnar comes from a 4-H family. He’s the youngest of three, and the third 4-H participant.
The Schraders, who live in Glade Park, only dabble in sheep when it comes to livestock.
“They seem to be the easiest to take care of,” Gunnar’s dad, Ed, said, laughing.
The Schraders started with seven lambs, and picked the two best looking ones for Gunnar to raise for the competition: a main one and a backup lamb in case something happened. That decision is made when the lambs are about 8 weeks old.
Gunnar fed Sugar 2.5 quarts of Purina lamb feed per day, plus a handful of hay. He walked Sugar a half mile every other day and otherwise took care of the lamb. He has been working toward this since about April.
“You put a lot of work into it, didn’t you?” Ed said.
“Yeah.”
Ed said the best thing Gunnar has gotten from 4-H is learning to speak in front of people.
Gunnar and Sugar finished sixth in the market division, a lot of which is based on genetic factors like muscularity and symmetry.
Gunnar was preparing for the showmanship portion Wednesday morning, which he would have more control over.
For the showmanship portion, Gunnar said he was focused on keeping his eyes on the judge, keeping Sugar between him and the judge and making sure Sugar’s feet are far enough apart.
“Those are the things you need to do to place higher,” Gunnar said.
Gunnar likes it when his lamb is calm, and he doesn’t have to rush.
“I like it when he does what I want him to do,” Gunnar said.
Sugar is more calm than other lambs Gunnar has had, he said, which he thought would help him with the judge.
Al Schminke of Vinton, Iowa, presided over Wednesday’s sheep competition (he also judged the pigs). He has been a livestock judge for 38 years.
“I can’t believe I’m that old, but yeah, been doing it that long,” Schminke said.
Schminke said overall he was impressed with the contestants, who were receptive to criticism, engaged and involved.
“Of course, the kids are impressive,” Schminke said.
When it was time for Gunnar’s group’s turn in the arena, Schminke circled the participants, examining the lambs, as the kids held their sheep by the heads, one leg out in front of the sheep’s body, and tried to keep them still, occasionally reaching down and moving a foot so the sheep would have a wider stance.
The kids and their sheep circled the arena, concerned parents watching on from the bleachers but not shouting like
little league parents.
During the lap, the kids made their best efforts to keep their eyes on the judge in the middle.
After the lap, the group lined up again as Schminke went back over the lambs, patting them on their backs. Then, he called the kids one by one into the middle, not hurrying into picking a winner.
“Boy, they make them wait a long time,” one bystander said.
In the end, Gunnar didn’t make it to the next round, although Schminke said the kids in his group were of comparable skill.
Afterward, Gunnar was disappointed but not distraught.
He said he thought Schminke judged fairly, but he thought he could have done better. He said he plans on training his lamb a lot more next year.
“This is how it goes,” Gunnar’s mom, Rany, told him. “Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. You did good.”
The Schraders then packed up and left.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old Adisyn Pinnt’s lamb, named Marvel, was proving to be just that.
Marvel was awarded grand champion of the sheep show. Adisyn, from Palisade, said Marvel has a special diet to make him the “healthiest and prettiest he can be.”
Showing sheep is like a “beauty pageant for bodybuilders,” Adisyn said. She said she has been showing sheep for six or seven years, and also raised the reserve champion homegrown sheep and the reserve grand champion breeding male.
“We’ve got more dang sheep at our house,” Adisyn’s dad, Tyson, said. “I don’t even know how many we’ve got.”
The winner of the beef competition was 17-year-old Lexi Hill, of Mack. Her calf was grand champion, best of Mesa County and best homegrown. It’s her fifth win in a row (she has been showing for seven years).
“I don’t know. I take a lot of time with my steers in the summer to get them where I want to be,” Lexi said when asked about her stranglehold over the competition. “I have a pretty good team behind me to help prepare.”
Parker Wright, a 15-year-old from Fruita, showed sheep and calves at the fair.
With one of his cows, Fire Ball, occasionally interrupting him with moos, Parker said it takes about 18 months to raise a calf to be show-ready.
Parker’s day starts with feeding and otherwise taking care of his calves in the morning
. And it ends with him doing the same thing at night, plus brushing out their coats.
The calves also receive supplements and cold baths from Parker.
“It’s a lot of stuff,” he said.
Parker and Fire Ball placed second in the group and qualified for the best of Mesa County finals. He said he has never placed this high before.
“We did really good,”Parker said, as Fire Ball mooed assent.
Parker got into raising calves because his great uncle used to show a little bit, and had a dream one of the younger members of the family would follow suit.
“So I just took a huge interest in cattle and we go from there,” Parker said.
Parker said his favorite thing about raising cattle is it teaches him about the real world, learning traits like responsibility and hard work.
And the real world comes quickly after the show ends. The participating animals will be auctioned off at the fairgrounds this morning.
Adisyn Pinnt, the sheep champion, said she’s hoping to buy grand champion Marvel back for herself during the auction.
Parker, meanwhile, takes a matter-of-fact approach to cattle raising.
“You have to make sure they get the best life they can, because they’re market animals and their lives are short,” he said.