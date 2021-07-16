It had been just over a full year since the last time Mad Chad Taylor had sent a chainsaw — or three — swirling through the air, inches from his face.
As he performed his first show in approximately 16 months Wednesday for attendees at the Mesa County Fair, he had all the usual confidence that came with his stage presence, grinning radiantly as he balanced himself on a unicycle and juggled machetes. That grin didn’t dissipate when he grabbed his chainsaws to prepare for the high-risk act he’s become known for. Internally, however, only one thought was going through his head: “don’t die in your first show back.”
“Before the show, I was very nervous because it’s the first show of the fair with the 3 o’clock show, and at first, there wasn’t a lot of crowd around and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, is my first show back going to be in front of like five people and I’m not ready and all that?’ ” Mad Chad said. “Then it turned into a big crowd and it turned out to be really fun.”
Taylor is one of the hired entertainers for this year’s fair, back in its annual July slot after being moved to October, and ultimately canceled halfway through because of the Grand Valley’s COVID-19 spike last year.
Joining the chainsaw-juggling extraordinaire in the unique fair entertainment arena are John the Strongman, who dazzles crowds with his feats of strength; the Flying Cortes Spectacular Flying Trapeze Show, featuring high-stakes balancing acts and focused athleticism; and dock dogs, which is, above all else, a showcase for people to watch cute dogs launch themselves into a pool.
The fair has it usual attractions in 18 rides and a consistent slate of rodeo and agriculture-related events, as well as musical performances. On top of those elements, this year’s fair is embracing other forms of entertainment to make the fun as wide-ranging as possible, from dueling pianos to two monster truck rallies Saturday, the fair’s final day.
“Obviously, the Mesa County Fair is to celebrate the agriculture in Mesa County and our kids that work so hard all year on their projects and their animals, but as part of that celebration, we have kind of a festival-type atmosphere at the fair,” said Mesa County Fairgrounds Manager Kyle Carstens.
“We’re trying to go above and beyond because we didn’t have a whole fair last year, we just had the 4-H stuff. Before COVID, the kids still had their animals and started their projects, so that didn’t stop. But having the full fair back is just so important for people to get back together. Our local vendors coming out had a boost to their revenues. We have music every single night and they’re all local artists and they’ll be on our big main stage that we have right by the carnival, so we’re excited to showcase them. We decided to keep it all local this year to help those groups that are hungry from last year after COVID.”
The fair’s efforts to expand its options for those in attendance saw Mad Chad return to the stage for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was also the first time he’s juggled running chainsaws since July 1, 2020.
After being a juggler for years, he began experimenting with more dangerous items, at the behest of essentially every audience he came across. He eventually learned to juggle a chainsaw when he was cast in a Miller Lite commercial to do so. He taught himself how to juggle it while running, only to arrive on set for the commercial and be told he didn’t have to actually turn the chainsaw on, and that editing would take care of any elements of danger.
Of course, with a new, potentially deadly skill in his arsenal, he immediately added it to his act. This week, he’s been using that act to wow Western Slopers.
“During COVID, there was no demand for shows with so many things shut down,” Mad Chad said. “Anyway, I had a blast just now. It was so fun. The fact is, when I’m doing a lot of shows all the time, it’s not as fresh after a while because you’re like, ‘OK, I just did eight shows in a row, and here comes another one.’ Coming back like this was fun because it felt so fresh and it was nice because the dog show had just gotten done with, so I had a nice audience to start with. This was fun.”
Another one of the entertainers is John Beatty, or John the Strongman. The former America’s Got Talent competitor — he boasts that flipping a car on TV in Las Vegas is one of his life highlights — puts on his strongman act in his spare time when he isn’t busy with nursing duties.
Beatty typically performs more than 100 times each year, but, of course, he didn’t remotely approach that number last year.
After a year in which he spent far more time in the operating room donning an N95 mask than he did impressing crowds with his strength, he’s taking some time away from the hospital now.
This week, he’s in western Colorado for the first time in his life.
“I haven’t been out this way before,” Beatty said. “I did the state fair a couple years back, the Colorado State Fair (In Pueblo), but I haven’t done anything this far west.”
The “side-gig” that Beatty is mostly known for includes pulling vehicles, lifting equipment upon which people are sitting, and bending steel. He’s the type of lifter who refers to 500 pounds as “only 500 pounds.”
“I started lifting for high school football,” Beatty said. “My dad’s always been a lifter. After high school, I got into power-lifting competitions…. Sixteen years ago, my daughter took a bolt that I had bent into her preschool class to show her teacher because she thought it was cool her dad could bend steel with his hands. I did a little exhibition for the kids a week or two later and walked out with two paying gigs.”
Mad Chad, Beatty and all other entertainment acts will be performing multiple times a day today and Saturday.