Mesa County filed a new lawsuit against Clerk Tina Peters on Tuesday over her alleged failure to attest to a legal action taken last week by the Board of County Commissioners, something she eventually agreed to do as a direct result of the court challenge.
At issue is a contract extension the three-member commission had approved with Runbeck Election Services Inc., the Arizona-based company that the county has used for years to print ballots and envelops.
Peters said she was against the contract extension on grounds that it’s her job, and not the commissioners, to enter into agreements dealing with next year’s elections. While Peters was temporarily removed as the designated election official for the 2021 Coordinated Elections, she hasn’t been for next year’s primary and general elections, at least not as yet.
As a result, she said it’s up to her to approve such a contract, which is similar to one she signed a year ago and suggested doing so again as early as last July, when she proposed signing a four-year extension.
The lawsuit, however, isn’t over that contract, but Peters’ failure to attest to the board’s approval of it.
In addition to overseeing elections, Division of Motor Vehicles and general recording duties, a county clerk’s office is required by law to supply a clerk to the board of their county. That person’s role is to prepare agendas, maintain minutes, preserve and catalog official public records and documents, and to attest to documents signed by the chair that are approved by the board.
The lawsuit alleges that Peters’ has violated the law by refusing to attest to the commissioners’ official action.
“As of the filing of this complaint, Ms. Peters is failing to fulfill her duties as elected clerk and recorder by refusing to sign the attestation of the chairwoman to the board’s signature on the Runbeck Election Services, Inc., contract amendment,” the lawsuit reads.
“In addition, based on prior conduct contrary to the law, Ms. Peters is prohibited from serving as Mesa County’s designated election official,” the lawsuit adds. “Ms. Peters actions serve to paralyze the legitimate functions of the board, and is contrary to her duties as Mesa County clerk and recorder.”
Not long after she was served with the lawsuit late Tuesday, Peters reversed her decision, acquiescing to its claims and attesting to the commissioners’ legal decision, thus acknowledging to the decision she initially opposed.
In September 2020, Peters and her director of elections, Brandi Bantz, appeared before the commissioners to ask it to approve a nearly identical contract extension with Runbeck for printing ballots and envelops for 2021 elections, authorizing then board chairman, Commissioner Scott McInnis, to sign. Instead, as the county’s then designated election official, Peters signed that contract.
This year’s contract extension for next year’s elections was done at the request of Bantz, and likewise requested the board chair, Commissioner Janet Rowland, to sign it, which she did because Peters isn’t legally the county’s designated election official.
Peters, however, said the commissioners overstepped their authority, and are in violation of a court order that only removed her as election chief for this year, not next year.
“This is illegal what you are doing,” Peters said at the Dec. 13 commissioners’ meeting when the contract extension was approved. “You cannot do this. What you’re doing by continuing to keep me out of my elections office is unlawful.”
Peters also claimed that former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, the person tapped to fill in as elections chief in her stead while state and federal criminal investigations on possible election security breaches and wire fraud against her are underway, works for Runbeck.
Williams recused himself from any contract work with the company in any dealings with Mesa County, a stipulation that is in his contract with the county.
The county’s original contract with Runbeck was signed in 2015, when Williams was serving his first year as secretary of state. He did not work for the company at that time.