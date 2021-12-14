The Mesa County Board of Commissioners formally adopted a $245.6 million budget for 2022, one that include pay hikes for most employees, adding 27 positions back to county government and a temporarily reduction in the property tax mill levy.
While that budget is nearly $51 million higher than this year’s approved budget, some of that is from one-time money from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress to help state and local governments recover more quickly from the COVID-19 economy.
That increase also is driven by an increase in property and sales tax revenues. While anticipated revenues for next year are expected to remain under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights cap, it is triggering a temporary reduction in the property tax mill levy, down 0.270 from the county’s normal mill levy of 12.162.
“We’re maximizing the beneficial use of federal funds, providing them back to the community in one-time large capital projects that will really enhance what we have in our community,” County Administrator Pete Baier told the commissioners on Monday.
The bulk of the $18 million the county received from the Rescue Plan, about half of what it ultimately will get from the federal government, will go to infrastructure projects.
Along with the budget, for example, the commissioners also approved agreements with the town of De Beque and the Mesa County Water and Sanitation District for $1 million and $300,000, respectively, to upgrade their infrastructure.
The budget also sets aside money for several other capital construction needs, particularly for numerous community centers/halls scattered around the county, including a major project in Clifton, which is to include an expanded community hall, child care center, early childhood training and other services.
The budget also aids county employees not only in merit pay raises, but also in lower health insurance costs, higher retirement benefits and other employee tuition and assistance programs.
“Probably more importantly to the fact that we’re able to do many, many things with this budget, is we’re also promoting fiscal stability within the county,” Baier added.
“We continue to have our general fund reserves get into a much better shape than they were.”
The increase in revenue is allowing the county to bolster its reserve fund from 14% of the general fund to about 34%.