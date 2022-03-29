Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee fell short of the 30% threshold needed to get onto the Republican Party’s primary ballot for Mesa County commissioner District 2 during the Mesa County Republican Party Assembly over the weekend.
As a result, Republican Bobbie Daniel not only is the only person running for that nomination in the June primary, but she’s also the only candidate in the general election in November.
Brownlee, who is term-limited and cannot run for assessor again, only garnered votes from 87 delegates, giving him 25% of the vote. Daniel, however, came out way ahead with 261 delegates, giving her a commanding 75%.
“Expected to make the ballot and counted on representative government at the neighborhood level to do so,” Brownlee said. “Didn’t make it.”
Two other county races, however, do have contenders.
Julie Fisher, the second chief deputy clerk under Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, won top line in the GOP primary for Peters’ job, winning 205 of the delegates to challenger Bobbie Gross, who received 146, or 42%, of the votes. Gross had already qualified to be on the ballot when she successfully turned in petitions earlier this month.
The winner of that primary will face Libertarian candidate Robert Ballard.
Peters opted not to run for reelection for county clerk. Instead she’s running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state against fellow Republican Pamela Anderson, a former clerk in Jefferson County.
Meanwhile, Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell won 191 delegate votes over De Beque Town Marshal Bob Dalley, who received 160 votes, qualifying both for the June primary. Rowell took over as sheriff last year when former Sheriff Matt Lewis resigned the position. Lewis easily defeated Dalley in the 2018 GOP primary with 76% of the vote.
In the four other county elected positions, each ran unopposed and won by acclimation. They are Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner for her second term in that job; Brent Goff to replace Brownlee as assessor; Dean Havlik to return as county coroner because current coroner Victor Yahn decided to drop out; and Scott Thompson as surveyor.
Havlik served as coroner before Yahn, but could not run again in 2018 because of term limits. Under term limit laws, a candidate can run for the same seat again after being out of office for at least four years.
In local legislative races, Rep. Janice Rich easily won the nomination also by acclimation for Senate District 7, replacing term-limited Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction.
Republican Trish Weber received the nomination for House District 55, the seat Rich currently represents. Former Grand Junction mayor and current City Counselor Rick Taggart didn’t go through the caucus process, but has submitted petitions to get onto the primary ballot. He has not yet been certified.
The Mesa County Democrats, which has already conducted its assembly, don’t have any candidates for county-wide elections, but does have a candidate — Damon Davis — who is running for HD55.