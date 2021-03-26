The Mesa County Public Health Department reported this week that about 1,600 to 1,700 vaccines are being administered daily as health officials aim to ramp up to a goal of 6,000 daily doses.
Among this week’s vaccine recipients were Mesa County Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis, both of whom were vaccinated Thursday. Commissioner Scott McInnis had already received his first dose.
The updated vaccine numbers were provided in a news release from county health on Thursday, which also noted that 63% of the 70-and-older population in Mesa County has now received at least the first dose of the vaccine. For the next target demographic, people aged 60-69, the county has vaccinated 51% of residents.
The county’s target is to reach 75% for those age groups.
Mesa County is now accepting vaccine interest forms from all residents, although appointments are still limited to those individuals in group 1B.4. That group includes numerous groups including people over 50, faith leaders, frontline workers and more.
Individuals who may not yet qualify for a vaccine but who fill out an interest form will be contacted if appointments become available.