Mesa County has a new attorney and a new head of its Human Services Department.
After months of searching and numerous interviews, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners hired Todd Starr to be its county attorney and Jill Calvert as executive director of the Mesa County Department of Human Services.
Starr, who comes to the county from Archuleta County, is to be paid $180,000 a year. He started his new job Monday.
Calvert, who previously worked for the department, is to be paid $151,000 a year. She starts on Sept. 7.
Starr replaces former County Attorney Patrick Coleman, whose contract was not renewed in January, while Calvert replaces Tracey Garchar, who died in April.
“After a lot of effort, talking to a lot of people, we’re very excited about the two new hires we made,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said Monday. “We feel very confident in that selection (of Starr). And as many of you know, we tragically lost Tracey, and obviously nobody was prepared for that. Those have been two great big challenges, first the loss and then the replacement.”
Starr has a long career working as a public and private attorney. He is leaving as a partner in a Pagosa Springs law firm, where he had the contract as county attorney for both Archuleta and Rio Blanco counties, jobs he did since 2018.
Prior to that, Starr was the Archuleta County attorney from 2009 to 2019. He was the county’s in-house attorney for most of that time, but left to go into private practice in 2015, still working for the county as its part-time attorney under contract.
Starr, with more than 32 years of legal experience, earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from Graceland University in Iowa.
His juris doctorate is from Creighton University School of Law in Nebraska, and he holds a master’s degree in law from Boston University.
Calvert has been director of the Children, Youth and Family Services Division in the El Paso County Department of Human Services since 2018.
She previously held a similar position for Broomfield County Health and Human Services. She also worked as a child welfare director and supervisor in Mesa County from 2001 to 2016.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Colorado Mesa University and a master’s in social and community services from Capella University.
The Mesa County commissioners will also hold a special public meeting at 6:20 p.m. today in the public hearing room at 544 Rood Ave.
The meeting, which was posted at 6:15 p.m.Monday, is open to public comment with a maximum of three minutes per speaker. The only agenda item is listed as “Consider and approve the conditional appointment of a designated election official pursuant.”