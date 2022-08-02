The Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office is hosting an open house at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Mesa County Libraries Central Branch to discuss several transit projects happening around the county.
The office has performed equity analyses, which look to see if a facility’s location will negatively impact the surrounding community in any way, on two projects, a maintenance facility and a mobility hub, according to transportation planner Rachel Peterson. Input is sought on those projects.
Another project being discussed at the meeting is the North Avenue Enhanced Transit Corridor Study, which was conducted from October 2021 to June 2022. Its aim is to make the North Avenue corridor more friendly to modes of transportation that aren’t automobiles.
That project is not related to current resurfacing work on North Avenue.
The other project being discussed at the meeting is an amendment to the 2045 Grand Valley Regional Transportation Plan.
Peterson said there is more funding for transit projects available than originally thought, so the office is making sure the projects in the plan line up with the public’s priorities as they move forward.
“We’ve had a lot of projects that have kind of come together at the same time,” Peterson said.