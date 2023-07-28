De Beque residents, first responders, Mesa County Commissioners and contractors alike all broke ground on the De Beque Community Hall on Thursday. The hall will provide the town of De Beque with a central gathering place for meetings and a home for recreational activities. BELOW: Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland shares a smile while speaking with contractors during the ground-breaking ceremony.
De Beque Mayor Shanelle Hansen, middle left, and Grand Junction County Commissioner Cody Davis scoop up dirt to break ground on the De Beque Community Hall alongside members of the community, first responders and contractors on July 27, 2023.
Shovels line the ground where the De Beque Community Hall will be built in roughly a year's time, as contractors and Mesa County Commissioners broke ground on the project that will provide the town of De Beque with a central gathering place for meetings and recreational activities on July 27, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Mesa County Commissioners Cody Davis, from left, Bobbie Daniel and Janet Rowland share smiles after breaking ground on the De Beque Community Hall on July 27, 2023.
Grand Junction County Commissioner Janet Rowland shares a smile while speaking with contractors during the ground-breaking ceremony for the De Beque Community Hall on July 27, 2023.
Grand Junction County Commissioner Cody Davis speaks with contractors during the ground-breaking ceremony for the De Beque Community Hall on July 27, 2023.
DE BEQUE — Mesa County’s efforts to make good on a decades-old promise to build community halls around the area took another leap forward Thursday with the start of construction for a new one in De Beque.
Mirrored after a long-standing community center in Mesa on Colorado Highway 65, one of the few to actually get built, the soon-to-be 7,400-square-foot De Beque Community Hall is to include features that go far beyond just a place for local residents to meet, but also play and to grow things.