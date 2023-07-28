DE BEQUE — Mesa County’s efforts to make good on a decades-old promise to build community halls around the area took another leap forward Thursday with the start of construction for a new one in De Beque.

Mirrored after a long-standing community center in Mesa on Colorado Highway 65, one of the few to actually get built, the soon-to-be 7,400-square-foot De Beque Community Hall is to include features that go far beyond just a place for local residents to meet, but also play and to grow things.

