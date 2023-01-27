Thanks to new computer upgrades, Mesa County has created a new digital budget that allows taxpayers to more easily see where it gets its money and on what it is being spent.
The new service, launched on Thursday, allows users not only to get detailed information about the county’s $242.5 million spending plan for 2023, but also see details of what each county department does, how many people work there and what capital improvement projects are pending.
“With this digital budget, you can now see how your tax dollars are being spent on your laptop or your mobile device,” newly minted Commissioner Bobbie Daniel said in a video introducing the new service.
“Making the county’s budget more accessible and transparent is an important part of inviting our neighbors into local government, and increasing accountability,” she added. “Check out the digital budget on the Mesa County website to stay informed and up to date about the county’s finances right at your fingertips.”
That website also includes details of past budgets department by department, including separately elected branches such as clerk and recorder and the treasurer’s office, to make it easier to see how budgets have changed over time.
It also includes such things as just how much money the county is receiving from the public safety sale tax that voters approved in 2017 to pay for more services in the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices.
That revenue is expected to be about $8.4 million this year, which is to pay for 11 new positions in the Sheriff’s Office, and two in the District Attorney’s Office this year.
The website also includes demographic information about county residents, such as population, ethnicity and median price of a home, and where all that is projected to grow in the coming years.