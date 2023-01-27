Bobbie Daniel

Mesa County Commissioner Bobbie Daniel introduced the digital budget.

Thanks to new computer upgrades, Mesa County has created a new digital budget that allows taxpayers to more easily see where it gets its money and on what it is being spent.

The new service, launched on Thursday, allows users not only to get detailed information about the county’s $242.5 million spending plan for 2023, but also see details of what each county department does, how many people work there and what capital improvement projects are pending.

