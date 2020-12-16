With COVID-19 vaccines starting to be distributed, Mesa County Public Health has been getting questions and debunking some rumors being spread about the vaccine.
On Sunday, Mesa County Public Health shared an article from the Mayo Clinic that corrected some false information that was spreading online, including that the vaccine would change a person’s DNA. It will not.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said questions about the vaccine have been flooding in and they are compiling information that people can access online at health.mesacounty.us. He understands that people will have questions.
“There is a lot of unknown and it’s new,” Kuhr said Tuesday. “I would say approving this was pretty darn quick. So, I think people will have a lot of those questions.”
Kuhr detailed some of the questions the have come in to MCPH:
Q: Should you get vaccinated if you have already had COVID-19?
A: Yes. We don’t know yet how much natural immunity you get from having the virus or how long it lasts, so vaccination is recommended.
Q: Will the vaccine give you COVID-19?
A: No. While there may be mild side-effects, the vaccines that have been approved will not give you COVID-19 and won’t cause you to test positive for COVID-19.
Q: Will you have to wear a mask after getting vaccinated?
A: Yes. Even with a vaccine, Kuhr said people may still be able to spread the virus. Mask wearing and social distancing will likely continue for awhile.
Misinformation about the vaccine is a concern, Kuhr said. He said he knows people still believe debunked information around childhood immunizations and that false information is easy to find online.
“There’s always the fear of misinformation,” Kuhr said. “The problem that I see with online sources, is people can find whatever answer they’re looking for. So if you are looking to reinforce a thought that you have if you look hard enough you’ll find information to support that.”
Mesa County Public Health will continue to put out information it has on the virus and Kuhr encouraged people to use its website. He said much of their information comes from the CDC, which is another good source of reputable information.
The vaccine was produced quickly and there are still open questions like how often you may need to receive a vaccination or booster. However, Kuhr said the process to approve the vaccines are standardized and produce a safe product. He said if he were in one of the first groups intended to get the vaccine he would take it.
Kuhr said he’s hopeful that Mesa County could be on a faster track to have everyone vaccinated than others in the state and country.