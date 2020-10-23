Mesa County has lost its current coronavirus variance because of rising COVID-19 case numbers and will have to reimpose stricter capacity limits and close its bars.
On Thursday, Mesa County recorded 74 positive COVID-19 cases with a two-week case count of 382. For the highest variance level, Protect Our Neighbors, which Mesa County has been operating under, the state requires it not have more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. In Mesa County that is 75 cases, which it nearly exceeded in a single day.
Beginning Monday, Mesa County will return to the level 1 Safer-at-Home variance, which limits business capacity to 175 or 50%, whichever is lower. Gyms, including rec centers and bowling alleys, have to reduce capacity to 25% or 75 people per room. Bars that do not have a retail food license will be closed.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the county’s two-week positivity rate remains lower than the state required 5%, but it has risen to 3.7% in recent days. Hospitalizations remain low as well. However, Thursday’s cases included about 30 from area nursing homes. There are now 39 positive cases from area residents over the age of 80 in the past two weeks.
“I would say, as a bell curve goes, we’re really at the beginning of our outbreak for the most part because we see it trending upwards with case numbers,” Kuhr said. “Today’s cases were about an 11% positivity rate.”
Despite the variance change, some local businesses will not have to operate under the new restrictions, Kuhr said. Businesses that have taken part in the Protect Our Variance program will be allowed to continue operating under the Protect Our Neighbors variance rules. That program identifies businesses that strictly adhere to public health guidelines on social distancing, cleaning and mask wearing with a five-star rating.
“If there’s a five-star designation, that place is doing everything right over and above and I’ve sent a team in to verify it and have gone through everything with them to make sure they are able to implement it,” Kuhr said.
He said in discussions with Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials, they agreed that those businesses can operate with looser capacity restrictions. Kuhr said there are 91 businesses that have participated in the program, including some bars and fitness facilities.
“I certainly am not a believer in a one-size-fits-all solution and I don’t think industries should be punished for some of this stuff,” Kuhr said. “It’s unfortunate, but we are in a position where that’s not going to happen in Mesa County.”
He said he hoped this might encourage more businesses to take part in the program. Information on how to participate can be found at health.mesacounty.us or by emailing healthinfo@mesacounty.us.
In order for the county to get back to the Protect Our Neighbors variance level, Kuhr said two-week case numbers will need to get back to 75. However, the county will not have to reapply with the state if it does reduce its cases.
It will take more individual responsibility and effort to get that number of cases to go down, Kuhr said. He urged members of the community to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks when in close contact with other people. He also said people should stay home when possible and especially not go out if they are feeling even mild cold-like symptoms.
“Our message in the past couple of weeks has been protect yourself, avoid crowds, avoid closed-in spaces, avoid close contact and, if you can’t avoid those three things, then you need to wear a mask,” Kuhr said. “That’s really about us taking this on as individuals.”