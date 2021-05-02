As is the case with every state, county and municipality across the nation, Mesa County officials, too, are anxiously awaiting details on how it can use money from the recent COVID-19 relief measure approved by Congress in March.
All of those governments can’t say yet what they would spend the money on that they expect to get — for Mesa County, it’s nearly $30 million — until the U.S. Treasury Department tells them exactly what the guidelines are for it.
Those guidelines are expected to be released within weeks, although that’s what they’ve been saying since soon after Congress approved the American Rescue Plan in early March, joked Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier.
Still, county officials are already thinking about what they might do with it.
“We’ve asked our department heads and electeds to look at projects in the theme of, ‘This money is to be used to help the community recover from the pandemic,’ ” Baier said. “Obviously, the county provides lots of services, whether it’s the health department or human services or even our law enforcement. It is tough because the Treasury Department guidance is not out so we don’t know what’s going to be eligible.”
In a briefing document released by Treasury soon after the act was passed, the department said the $350 billion in direct emergency funding to state, local and tribal governments included in it is meant to offset their pandemic-related expenses and to make up for any revenue losses.
That document doesn’t say much beyond that, other than that governments also can use the money to help their residents, businesses and nonprofits recover more quickly from what the pandemic did to their economies.
To achieve that goal, at least partially, the money could include infrastructure projects for such things as water, sewer and broadband services.
Baier said the county is not only talking to other local governments that won’t see a lot of the money, such as Fruita and Palisade, to fund some possible joint projects, but also to nonprofits and select industries.
“For instance, child care’s been an issue in the valley,” Baier said. “Will we be allowed to help train additional child- care providers, or something like that? It’s nice to know that we’ve got some money coming, but it’s a little tough sitting here like kids at Christmas waiting to see what the rules are.”
While some local governments in the nation were hit harder than others because of the pandemic economy, not so much for the county.
Like the Colorado Legislature at the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, Baier had his county department find ways to dramatically trim spending because of fears of what the economic shutdown would do to the county government financially.
But because sales tax revenues actually increased, and property taxes haven’t been impacted — the two largest revenue sources — county government didn’t experience a real financial loss.
Just the opposite. County sales tax revenues from March 2020, when the pandemic began, to March 2021, were up by nearly $866,000, a 9.3% increase, according to county figures.
The county’s total sales tax collections for 2020 were nearly $37 million, up from $35 million in 2019 and $30 million in 2017.
The county also had built in a general fund reserve balance when it approved its annual budget, a sort of rainy-day fund, of about $15.3 million. But because of revenues increased, the county is now sitting on about $22.8 million in reserve.
“There were three major components that drove that number up, one of them is sales taxes,” Baier said.
The other two were temporary budget cuts, including not filling job vacancies, and from the $5.8 million the county received from last year’s COVID-19 relief measure, Baier said.
Baier said the county’s revenues from use taxes, ownership taxes on vehicles and severance taxes were down, but those revenue sources are minor by comparison to sales and property taxes.