A bill in the Colorado Legislature that is nearing the governor’s desk isn’t sitting well with Mesa County officials.
The measure, HB1101, calls for redrawing transportation planning regions statewide to be based on things other than geographical areas, but on population.
While the measure, which awaits final approval in the House and Senate, bars the Colorado Transportation Commission from reducing the number of rural transportation planning committees, which makes recommendations about future transportation projects, it would increase the number of planning regions, meaning urban areas would see more.
As a result, rural areas won’t have as big a voice in molding transportation funding.
“If you increase the number of TRPs overall, but maintain the number of rural TPRs, you effectively reduce rural representation,” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said. “I don’t support the TRPs being based solely on population, which this model could easily lead to, but rather on road miles and usage.”
Davis said that about 22% of people live in rural Colorado, but everyone in the state recreates and drives on those roads.
The bill does call for the commission to take into account impacts on tourism and the number of miles traveled on Colorado roads, it also includes such criteria as transit-oriented development, levels of air pollutants and commuting miles, factors that favor urban areas.
Currently, the state has 15 transportation planning regions, 11 of which are primarily in rural areas.
As a result, the commissioners signed a letter imploring Gov. Jared Polis to veto the bill if and when it reaches his desk.
In that request, the commissioners say that about 78% of the state’s roads are located in rural areas.
A proposed amendment to the bill would give an unfair advantage to more populated areas because it would create an unknown number of extra transportation planning regions, Davis said.
The bill expressly calls for not reducing the number of planning regions in rural parts of the state, but it also doesn’t call for more.
“By giving an unfair advantage to more populated areas, rural communities will struggle to receive the resources and funding they need to maintain their transportation infrastructure,” the commissioners wrote in the letter.
“This will have a long-term impact on our communities’ ability to attract visitors, retain residents and grow our economy.”
It is unknown when the Legislature will vote on changes to the bill, and — or if — it will advance it to the governor’s desk.