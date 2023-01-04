Scott and Lori McInnis

Outgoing Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis and his wife, Lori, bid farewell to friends and family at his final meeting on Tuesday.

Surrounded by family, friends and Mesa County employees, Commissioner Scott McInnis bid farewell at his final meeting on the three-member board Tuesday, but not before the rest of the commission appointed him to one final job.

McInnis, who is ending his second four-year term as a commissioner, said he expected his replacement to the board, Bobbie Daniel, is ready to take his place, and will do well.