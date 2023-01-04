Surrounded by family, friends and Mesa County employees, Commissioner Scott McInnis bid farewell at his final meeting on the three-member board Tuesday, but not before the rest of the commission appointed him to one final job.
McInnis, who is ending his second four-year term as a commissioner, said he expected his replacement to the board, Bobbie Daniel, is ready to take his place, and will do well.
“I want you to know that my replacement, Bobbie Daniel, she’s going to live up to your standards,” McInnis said. “She’s fantastic, and you’ve got six more years with the finest commissioners in the state of Colorado.”
Daniel is to be sworn in on Jan. 10, along with the other countywide elected officials, Clerk-elect Bobbie Gross, Assessor-elect Brent Goff, Coroner-elect Dean Havlik, and Sheriff Todd Rowell, who was elected to that position after completing the term for former Sheriff Matt Lewis, who resigned that job in 2021. Additionally, Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner and Surveyor Scott Thompson will be sworn in to serve their second terms in those jobs.
Before the 69-year-old McInnis bid farewell, Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis appointed him to remain as the county’s representative on the Colorado River Water Conservation District board of directors. He had been serving in that role since former Commissioner Steve Acquafresca stepped down in August 2021.
As part of their farewell to McInnis, county officials put together a video tribute to him, one that featured some prominent names of people he’s known over the years, including former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, billionaire businessman Philip Anschutz and Dana Perino, a former press secretary to president George W. Bush who once worked as McInnis’ staff assistant when he served in Congress.
“As a state representative, as a member of Congress and as a county commissioner, you’ve done so much,” Bernhardt said of McInnis, who served 10 years in the Colorado House and 12 years representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. “We owe you such a debt of gratitude.”