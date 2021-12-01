Mesa County officials are taking seriously recent threats of violence from voter-fraud conspiracy theorists in the past week.
As a result of threats uttered in a recent Zoom meeting between several of them, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, the county is in the process of beefing up its security just in case.
Some of the conspiracy theorists who where on the call said that if the government doesn’t back off on its “tyrannical” approach to investigating Peters, Bishop and others allegedly involved in breaches of election security protocols, violence may ensue.
“I have no desire whatsoever for violence, but I promise you the people in the country are not going to go down,” said retired Air Force Col. Shawn Smith, who has been working with Bishop, Peters and others in pointing out alleged voter fraud, to which they continue to offer no solid evidence.
“They’ll either recognize their limits under the law and this will be walked back, or it’s going to get very dangerous, and it’s going to be dangerous all around,” Smith added. “I hope it doesn’t come to that, but if they think this is going to end in surrender from the people, they’re all wrong about that.”
The comments were made, in part, in response to search warrants that were executed Nov. 16 by the FBI and state and local law enforcement on Bishop, Peters and two others as part of an ongoing investigation into possible wire fraud and tampering with a protected computer, felonies under federal law that each carry 20-year maximum prison sentences.
During it, participants denounced government officials, the media and several others as communists and fascists simultaneously, including Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell and Mesa County Commissioners Janet Rowland, Scott McInnis and Cody Davis, all Republicans.
The group also denounced the Colorado Republican Party and its chairwoman, Kristi Burton Brown, saying that neither the party nor local elected officials have shown adequate intent of backing their efforts on election integrity.
“I believe that you are right,” Bishop responded to Smith, an El Paso County resident who claims to be an expert in computer security systems.
“We will come to our senses and defend our constitutional republic, or we will go down fighting against a communist regime,” Bishop added. “But I definitely will not live on my knees and I know none of you will either and I will never be intimidated no matter what Gestapo tactics they are using.”
County officials said they were aware of the threats, and are taking the necessary steps to guard against them.
“The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the situation, and is in communications with the Board of County Commissioners to increase security where appropriate,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky. “We encourage people to exercise their right to protest peacefully and respectfully.”
Part of county officials’ concerns are over a planned rally for Peters set for noon today in front of the Mesa County Old Courthouse on Rood Avenue, where the county’s main offices are located.
The commissioners are at the Colorado Counties Inc. 2021 Winter Conference in Colorado Springs this week and aren’t expected to be in the building during the event.
“I subsequently watched the Zoom call recording ... and it is disturbing,” Rowland said. “We are beefing up our security in appropriate county facilities.”
Cory Anderson, a member of a local group that has repeatedly promised to provide proof that the 2020 election was stolen but has yet to do so, flashed the hand sign for the Three Percenters paramilitary group when talking about a failure of local authorities to investigate their fraud claims.
“Weak commissioners, weak DA, week sheriff,” Anderson said. “Three percent right there.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center defines Three Percenterism as an extremist movement that believes it has the obligation to step in when a county sheriff doesn’t uphold the Constitution. It also believes sheriffs have the ultimate authority in any county, a false belief repeated by Anderson, Bishop and Smith.
“If they don’t investigate, then I think we’re going to have to go to sheriffs and ask them to arrest the district attorneys and we’ll see how that goes,” Smith said.
“The sheriff is the ultimate law of the land,” Bishop responded. “On the trump scale, the sheriff supersedes the district attorney, and when the district attorney refuses to do his due diligence the sheriff has the ability to detain him.”
“The ultimate sovereignty in the country is the people,” Smith concluded. “(When) we are certain we can no longer trust the government to apply and uphold the law equally to defend our rights, that it is a tyrannical state. At that moment I fear for my country.”
Anderson’s wife, Jacqueline, meanwhile, announced that she had resigned her position as vice chairwoman of the Mesa County Republican Party. Without mentioning anyone by name, she said she could no longer stay silent about candidates who are on the 2022 primary ballot who she believes don’t support the Constitution or election integrity.
Rowell, who was appointed sheriff in August, is running for sheriff next year, while Bobbie Gross, whom Peters defeated in the 2018 GOP primary, is running again for county clerk. Additionally, there are three candidates running to replace term-limited McInnis: County Assessor Ken Brownlee, county resident Bobbie Daniel and state Sen. Ray Scott. All are Republicans.
While Peters didn’t issue any threats during the call, she did say she is willing to do whatever it takes to get out the message that elections are not what they appear.
“I don’t want to go to prison, I’m 66 years old, but you know what? Whatever it takes to get the word out and to stop this madness. Expose the lies. Expose how they’re cheating,” she said. “These people are not elected, they’re selected.”
Former state Sen. Kevin Lundberg, a Loveland Republican known for his far-right beliefs who also was on the call, told participants they are not alone in their efforts.
“This sort of thing is happening in a lot of states,” he said. “It ought to be happening in all 50. Keep on pressing forward and recognize that this is a momentum that’s building across this nation.”