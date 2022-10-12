As Mesa County officials begin their process for drafting a budget for next year, they are considering a few important factors, primarily what the economy will do over the next year.
As a result, those officials plan to budget for the worst, but still hope to get a few things done even if hard times befall the economy.
“We recognize that certain indications in the economy are very strong, but certain indicators are not, so we are also being a little bit cautious ... to have the ability to adjust if things are better or not as good as we thought they would be,” County Administrator Pete Baier told commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday.
“Going into 2023, I think we face a more uncertain and fragile economy than we have seen maybe since March of 2020 quite frankly, and a more difficult one to forecast, so our sales and use forecast is really based on what we believe are conservative assumptions,” added Spencer Rockwell, the county’s budget manager.
“Our 2023 proposed budget estimates take what we see in 2022 and keeps it flat,” Rockwell said. “We don’t pretend to have a crystal ball. Should that sales tax projection still prove too rosy, we have budgeted revenues in excess of expenditures that gives us a strong basis for feeling like our adopted expenditure budget will be on stable ground.”
At least for now, Baier and Rockwell are estimating that overall revenues in 2023 will be less than what the county received this year. That’s why the two men are projecting at least an $11 million fall in revenues compared to this year, spending about $6 million less than in 2022 as a result.
The expected budget for next year is to be about $239 million, a 2% drop in this year’s spending plan, they said.
Still, the county hopes to continue with some major infrastructure projects, hire more workers and give them all raises.
That includes $7.7 million for the Clifton Community Campus, $3.7 million in pay raises designed to recruit and retain talented workers, and $2 million for a new finance accounting system, one that would allow residents to see more clearly what the county is doing.
The two men also are proposing to approve adding 33 new positions to county rolls, most of much would be for the Department of Human Services and the Sheriff’s Office.