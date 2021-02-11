For Steve Colvin and others at the Mesa County public defender’s office, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is about getting back to the way things were.
With a client base that oftentimes can’t afford a computer or internet, remote work has been challenging.
“My clients don’t have the same access (others do),” he explained. “We’re doing everything we can to meet their needs where it is safe and doable but it’s challenging. Winter was tougher. In the summer, we were doing a lot of meetings on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse.”
Courts have been delayed as a result of jury calls being suspended, making jury trials impossible.
“We can move some cases, but it’s been very difficult for everyone,” Colvin said. “It’s very difficult to move cases and get people defended the way they should when everything is remote.”
Colvin’s office and staff are in the 1B category of the vaccine rollout for Mesa County, which health officials say has been picking up steam in recent weeks. Notably, health officials in Mesa County are working through a lengthy list of 70 and older residents who submitted forms to Mesa County Public Health.
Those who sign up for the vaccine on the Mesa County Public Health website will now receive a confirmation email, which started on Sunday, as a means of letting eligible recipients know that the county has their information for when an appointment becomes available. For those that had already signed up before Sunday, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said to check your spam folder.
According to the county’s latest numbers, 60% of individuals 70 and older, have received their vaccine. Kuhr estimated there were a total of 21,000 individuals in this category in Mesa County.
“I had a good call with the state today and we’re expecting more vaccines to come in … our goal continues to be to vaccinate 80% of people 60 and older in the county,” he said.
This week, the county’s vaccines administered total bumped to nearly 3,000 — where Kuhr expects it to stay for the next few weeks. With about 3,000 appointments expected to be scheduled each of the next two weeks, the county should be on track to reach nearly everyone 70 and older who signed up by the end of the month.
As vaccine distribution picks up, with an estimated 59% of Phase 1A and Phase 1B.1 completed in Mesa County, the key for health officials will be to get more of the community to participate.
A recent poll from The Associated Press shows that not every American plans to get the vaccine. Out of 1,055 adults polled from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, about 67% planned to get vaccinated or had already done so, 15% were certain they wouldn’t and 17% said they probably would not.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, says that somewhere between 70% to 85% of the U.S. population will need to get inoculated in order for herd immunity to kick in. With Phase 1 participation said to be at around 50%, up slightly according to Kuhr, Mesa County has a ways to go to get to that threshold.
Kuhr said the county will be campaigning to reach those 6,000 individuals 70 and older who have not signed up, many of whom he expected may have limited computer access.
“We knew going in that the first swipe wouldn’t get us everybody,” he explained. “We’re likely missing some people that aren’t web savvy. We’ll be pushing out our phone number and hope to reach more of that category.”
With nearly 80% of its 70 and older population vaccinated, Garfield County sent out a press release earlier this week asking for anyone 70 and older who have not been vaccinated to call the health department to schedule an appointment. As it makes it way through vaccine distribution, Garfield County also released the schedule of events for the 84th annual fair and rodeo this week, planned for the end of July.
Kuhr said that he’s starting to have those conversations with event planners and city officials about holding events this summer. He said he met with Alpine Bank Junior College World Series officials this week and will be meeting with the Mesa County Fair and Rodeo next week. JUCO was canceled in 2020 and the Mesa County Fair was closed to the public last year.
“If we focus our efforts on the 60 and older group … that is the key,” Kuhr said. “That is the highest-risk population and (getting them vaccinated) will have the greatest impact on relieving the pressure at hospitals.”
Preliminary analysis by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living suggests the vaccine has proven to be as effective as health officials hoped. COVID-19 cases have shown to be decreasing at a faster rate among nursing homes that had completed their first vaccine, compared to nearby nursing homes that hadn’t yet administered the vaccine.
The positive COVID-19 case count for Wednesday was only 19.
Vaccinated nursing homes experienced a 48% decline in new resident cases three weeks after the first clinic, compared to a 21% decline among non-vaccinated nursing homes located in the same county. Staff cases declined by 33% in vaccinated nursing homes compared to 18% in non-vaccinated facilities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.