While numerous cities and counties across Colorado have declared their own states of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in recent days, Mesa County has not, but is considering it, county officials said Monday.
Doing so helps open up certain resources, but even for local governments that don’t, that doesn’t mean they or their residents can’t access already approved aid from state and national governments, Andrew Martsolf, the county’s emergency services director, told the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
During a semi-virtual commissioners’ meeting that had some commissioners and members of the public participating on the telephone or online, Martsolf and other department heads in various county offices gave briefings on the things they’ve been doing in recent weeks to deal with the virus and prepare for what might come.
“The state emergency declaration as well as the national declaration cover the county and all municipalities regarding federal relief,” Martsolf said. “The workload and operational tempo that the public health agency is experiencing is intense, and we are doing our best to support them. Looking forward, at the emergency operations center we’re working to anticipate needs. We’re trying to get a week or two ahead of where we may end up.”
Martsolf said the center has several balls in the air, including looking for “creative ways” to come up with personal protective gear for medical workers and first responders, such as masks, hospital gowns and face shields.
On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that it had received and starting delivering medical supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile, including thousands of masks, gowns and coveralls.
The center also is working with the Mesa County Department of Public Health to locate space to deal with any potential surge in virus cases that could inundate area hospitals beyond their ability to cope if they get too many patients, including quarantine and isolation facilities.
“We’ve also started working with local stores in an attempt to procure items such as bleach, cleansing wipes and other items that can help keep facilities clean,” he said. “I would like to thank Target. They have worked with us to set aside a portion of shipments of items so that we can acquire them and allocate them back out to health care providers who need the material.”
At the same time, Martsolf said the operations center also is on guard against normal potential issues, such as high spring runoff and summer wildfires.
Meanwhile, Mesa County Community Development Director Todd Hollenbeck said the county has put in place special procedures to allow individuals and businesses to do the things they need, such as getting building permits and inspections, while still practicing social distancing.
He said ridership on Grand Valley Transit buses has diminished in recent days, particularly for its para transit service for people with developmental or physical disabilities.
“It continues to operate, but we are seeing slowdowns in terms of riders. The buses are being cleaned, at a minimum, twice daily,” Hollenbeck said. “For those routes that are seeing increased ridership, we are putting shadow buses on routes to be able to take some of that load off so we’re not seeing so many people on a bus at one time.”
Most of the cities and counties that have declared emergencies are along the Front Range, which has seen more people testing positive with the virus. A handful on the Western Slope have followed suit. Delta County, which hadn’t yet reported a positive case, did so on Monday.