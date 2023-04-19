The long-promised community hall for De Beque is soon to become reality.
That hall is one of several county officials promised back in the 1980s but never built after voters approved a special 2% sale tax hike for capital improvement projects. It got lost in the cracks because that promise came just before a now-famous economic hit to the county, known as Black Sunday, when ExxonMobile announced it was pulling out of a planned oil shale project.
That decision, on May 2, 1982, sent the county’s economy into a tailspin, and planned projects, such as several community halls around the county, were put on hold.
Fast forward 41 years.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Commissioner Cody Davis, moments before the board approved a $5 million contract to build the new hall. “We didn’t necessarily want to spend this much on a building, but with inflation, here we are. We made a promise, and we’re going to stick to that promise.”
The entire matter was first noticed by former Commissioner Scott McInnis, who got the ball rolling on building community halls in areas where they were promised, and updating others, such as the planned Clifton Community Campus, which is to include a brand new community hall.
The only other places community halls were built back in the day were in Mesa and Gateway. Now, after the Clifton and De Beque projects are done, the county plans to build two more — in Whitewater and the Loma/Mack area.
“In most of Mesa County, our populations are not in the city,” said Commissioner Bobbie Daniel.
“If you don’t live in a small community, you don’t understand the benefit of having a community center to where you can get together,” Davis added. “It really is a glue for the communities that have them, and I know De Beque is really excited to have this.”
After receiving much feedback from De Beque residents, its new hall is to be modeled after the one in Mesa, which will include space for large indoor events, a full commercial kitchen, restrooms, an outdoor gathering area and a playground.
The construction company contracted to build it, FCI Constructors Inc., is the same one that is working on the Clifton campus and renovation of the Mesa County Central Services building. It also built the new Fruita Community Center and Mesa County Library branch, Mesa County Workforce Center, and other projects around the county.
In a related matter, the commissioners also approved a $485,000 contract to renovate the old Clifton Community Hall, which is to be used as a substation for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.