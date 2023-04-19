Mesa Community Center

The planned new De Beque Community Hall is to be modeled after the community center in the town of Mesa.

The long-promised community hall for De Beque is soon to become reality.

That hall is one of several county officials promised back in the 1980s but never built after voters approved a special 2% sale tax hike for capital improvement projects. It got lost in the cracks because that promise came just before a now-famous economic hit to the county, known as Black Sunday, when ExxonMobile announced it was pulling out of a planned oil shale project.

