Mesa County commissioners Tuesday approved a $242.5 million budget for next year, one that is slightly lower than this year’s spending plan.
That’s partly because, despite increased county revenues over the past two years, county officials aren’t expecting that to continue much next year.
It’s also because the county is trying to be as conservative as possible because of unknowns in what might happen to the economy in 2023, said County Administrator Pete Baier.
“I’m comfortable that we’re presenting a budget that has fiscal stability built into it, and we can withstand a little bit of a recession if that’s what comes,” Baier told the commissioners. “If not, we have ways to make sure that refunds and various other things are appropriate to go out on time.”
The overall budget is about $3 million less than the adopted budget from last year, but it still manages to include an increase in pay for county workers, and adding a few more employees to the roster, some of which are being paid for through federal money and a local grant.
That local money, about $750,000, came from Rocky Mountain Health Plans to fund eight more behavioral health workers, which is part of the county’s efforts to beef up mental health services, said Commissioner Janet Rowland.
The budget also includes adding 64 more full-time jobs to the county rolls, including 19 more workers in the county’s facilities and parks departments, 17 more human services employees and 11 more deputies and staff for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The budget also includes a larger reserve balance for a rainy day, up to more than $23 million.
“We’re able to do all this while building fiscal stability,” Baier said. “We still do have a surplus in the general fund even after doing the TABOR refund to taxpayers, which is something they were owed, we were able to have a relatively strong fund balance.”
Finally, partly because of a slowdown in being able to do capital construction projects because of the pandemic, the county has a stash of cash for those projects to get back on track, said Spencer Rockwell, the county’s budget manager.
Rockwell said the county has about $57 million available for its Capital Improvement Project, some of which is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress earlier this year.
For next year, the county plans 11 major projects, the bulk of which are earmarked for transportation.
Other projects include completing community centers in the communities of Clifton, Whitewater and De Beque.
Along with the budget, the commissioners also approved a mill levy rate of 12.213, slightly higher than the normal 12.162 mills.