Mesa County and Grand Junction are moving ahead in taking the next step to get the long-sought extension of 29 Road to Interstate 70.
That happened Monday morning when county commissioners approved their part of a $2.4 million study required to get such a project closer to being "shovel ready," which is needed to help the county and city get the construction funds they need to build it.
On Monday, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved spending $1.2 million to continue what is called the NEPA/1601 process, which calls for updated traffic and safety studies to be done.
The city of Grand Junction is to pay the other half of the NEPA study.
Last year, the city and county completed the 29 Road Interchange at I-70 Planning and & Environmental Linkages Study, which has been approved by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Both of those entities are expected to fund a large portion of the interchange.
But before that can happen, the county must identify an alignment and complete necessary studies to connect 29 Road to the interstate.
In addition to a proposed new 29 Road interchange, the study completed last year also looked at three other alternatives, including expanding interchanges at Horizon Drive near the Grand Junction Regional Airport and the I-70B interchange near Clifton. Those alternatives called for creating access roads along I-70 from both interchanges to link them directly to a new interchange near 29 or 30 roads.
Ultimately, the draft study determined that the best option to improve the Grand Valley’s transportation needs and economic development potential with the least impact on private property is to proceed with linking 29 Road directly to the interstate. That would not only include a new I-70 exit, but also several intersection improvements along 29 Road as far south as Patterson Road, and a new northern link to 30 Road to the new interchange.
That draft study also noted that the valley's existing transportation network without another north-south corridor, such as 29 or 30 roads, to the interstate, limits future economic development. The draft noted that the region also could benefit from a new a truck route in the central part of town, better access to recreational opportunities and multimodal facilities and connections, such as improved access to Bureau of Land Management land on the valley’s north end or future new facilities at Matchett Park south of I-70 near 29 Road.
The project is listed as a top priority for CDOT's Region 3, which includes all of Northwest Colorado, including Mesa County. While it is unknown how much the entire expansion project would cost, the interchange alone is estimated to be about $10 million.