The Mesa County commissioners approved adding eight more positions to its employment rolls Monday, including three more jobs in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters said those three new positions are needed because the office is “severely understaffed,” which is contrary to what she said when she was elected to the position in 2018.
At that time, Peters said the office was adequately staffed, but that she would find more efficiencies.
“We are severely understaffed and have been for quite some time,” Peters told the three-member commission. “Mesa County is not the small county that we have been in the past. We want to take care of the staff that we have. We don’t want to work them to death. This is much-deserved and well overdue.”
The county clerk said that many of her staff have had to work overtime to handle an increase in Department of Motor Vehicle traffic.
Peters also campaigned for election on a promise to reopen two Division of Motor Vehicle offices in Fruita and Clifton, something she has since done, though the Fruita office is only open two days a week.
At the time, she said reopening them won’t cost anything because office costs would be free or negligible.
Even though the clerk’s office is primarily funded from the various fees it assesses — it brings in nearly twice as much money as it costs to run — then-Clerk Sheila Reiner voluntarily eliminated four positions on top of a 5% across-the-board cut to help the county defray a $1.4 million shortfall in its tax revenues in 2017. That brought Reiner’s staffing level down to 30, but two of those positions were later restored by the middle of 2018 before Peters took office.
Soon after winning the job in 2018, Peters immediately asked the commissioners to get those positions back, saying the elections division needed the help. They denied that request, in part, because Peters’ had several open positions at the time.
Since taking office, Peters’ has had issues keeping people on staff. Currently, she has three open positions as of the end of April, including one DMV job, according to the county’s monthly positions report.
The three new positions the commissioners approved are to be in the DMV and recorder divisions of her 32-person office, and not the elections division.
Those new jobs are expected to cost $138,391 in additional annual salaries, and up to $46,609 in benefits.
Peters told the commissioners that Reiner had 39 positions at one time, but county records show that she never had more than 34 in her eight years in that job. The office hasn’t had that many employees since 2009, when now-state Rep. Janice Rich was county clerk.
In her first two years in office, Peters has been at or over her initial annual budget that she submits and gets approved by the commissioners, and the three new positions are expected to continue that trend.
In the four years prior to that under Reiner, who now is county treasurer, the office was consistently at or under its approved budget.
County Administrator Pete Baier said the five other positions, which are scattered over several county departments, are needed to handle increased workload, adding that some of them are being funded from fees and grant money.
He said those new positions were needed to support increased building activity in the county and to help the county better align with other counties of similar size.
“We’re seeing a lot of activity out there,” Baier said. “This allows us to keep up with that activity, and provide a promise that we made to the building community ... to get appropriate fees so that we would continue to staff the building department at an appropriate level to keep their activities going.”
Those new positions include a new building inspector ($60,320 annual salary), one new GIS administrator ($52,000), one new person in the Human Resources Department ($40,000), one support services technician ($38,480), and one bus stop maintenance technician ($30,000).
That adds up to $220,800, plus up to $74,000 in benefits, primarily health insurance.
That money does not include the $13 million the commissioners approved in supplemental spending to cover encumbered expenses from 2020 for various county departments.