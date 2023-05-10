Mesa County soon will have a new tool to force property owners, those who are most egregious in not following its land development codes, deal with too much rubbish on their land.
A new ordinance would allow county code compliance officers to obtain a warrant to enter private property, clean it up and then bill that property owner for the work.
But that would apply only to those who have repeatedly been cited for code violations, and then only after a judge approves the warrant.
“Property owners still have due-process rights,” Assistant County Attorney David Schwenke told the Board of Commissioners, who approved the new ordinance Tuesday.
“The county will not be getting these orders until after a lawsuit has been filed and a judge agrees with the county that we can clean up the property,” he added. “This remedy is reserved for our worst offenders. The property owners who will be affected by this ordinance are those who have had plenty of notice from the county, and been given an ample amount of time to clean up their property.”
The new ordinance, which is to become effective starting on June 11, is related to one the commissioners approved late last year that targeted abandoned RVs and other junk.
Its purpose is to address health, safety and welfare of county residents, and not allow some landowners the ability to diminish property values or quality of life of adjacent property owners.
Commissioner Cody Davis said that while the county respects people’s property rights, that ends when bad actors impact other people’s health and safety, adding that it can take years to get some property owners to clean up their land.
“I’m going back to the broken window theory,” Davis said. “You starting cleaning up some of these properties, and property owners understand that there’s teeth behind it. What we’re doing, they’re going to start cleaning up themselves. At least, that’s the hope.”
The new ordinance met with praise from some county residents, who said it will go a long way in dealing with troublesome landowners.
Jonathan and Mary Ann Sink told commissioners that the ordinance is long overdue.
“In no way is this ordinance in violation of property rights,” Jonathan Sink said. “All citizens are required to comply with regulations of the land development code. I hope the county makes the cleanup of problem properties a priority using the new ordinance, and I hope the county provides adequate resources to county staff to accommodate the abatement in a timely manner.”
The ordinance applies to all unincorporated areas of the county, but not to industrial tracts of 10 acres or more or active agricultural land.
It covers all rubbish, including such things as trash, junk, debris, lawn or garden waste, glass, metal, plastic, dead animals, abandoned appliances, unused building materials and inoperable vehicles.
The ordinance also allows code enforcement officers to obtain a warrant from a court to inspect property suspected of being in violation of county nuisance laws.
Property owners served with warrants to clean up their property will have 10 days to do so before county crews come in to do it themselves.
Crews that come in to clean up a property can later charge the landowner for that work, plus an additional 5% to cover inspections and other incidental costs.
If a property owner who has been served with a warrant based on the new ordinance refuses to reimburse the county for cleanup within 30 days, the county can place a lien on their property.
The county then would charge another 10 percent for collection services.